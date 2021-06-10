DU student dies as portion of building collapses in Panchsheel Park

A 26-year-old postgraduate student of Delhi University was killed after a portion of the building that he resided in collapsed, allegedly due to the digging work at an adjacent under-construction building, in south Delhi’s Panchsheel Park near Malviya Nagar on Wednesday afternoon.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said the police control room received a call at 4.30pm alerting them about a building collapse. A police team reached there and learnt that the digging work at an under-construction building had caused a portion of the adjacent house to collapse and that one person was trapped under the debris.

The police team along with the rescue teams from the fire department removed the debris and found the man who was injured and unconscious. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead. Police later identified him as Ishan Sethi, from Mussoorie in Uttarakhand.

DCP Thakur said a case was registered and the building contractors, Vikas Bhayana and Rahul Bhayana, were arrested.