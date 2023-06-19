‘Police told us nothing so far’: Father of DU student, killed on campus, breaks down

The father of 19-year-old Delhi University student Nikhil Chauhan, who was allegedly stabbed to death on Sunday by four people outside Aryabhatta College in South Campus, broke down while speaking to the media on Monday. Victim's father claimed that the Delhi Police had not spoken to the family yet regarding the death of his son. According to the police, investigation revealed that Nikhil had a brawl with two students, Rahul and Yash, a week ago and they sought revenge on Sunday. (Twitter/ANI)

Speaking to news agency ANI, Nikhil's father Sanjay said, “Police have told us nothing so far. We did not have a word with the Police till now. Yesterday at 12 pm, I received a call from the students who took my son to the hospital. Police kept these students here (Police Station) throughout the night.”

Nikhil was a resident of Paschim Vihar and was pursuing BA (Hons) in Political Science from the School of Open Learning.

Nikhil's father also told media earlier today that the police had called the family on Monday morning however, did not let them inside. “We have been standing here since 7:45 am, they are neither calling us inside nor speaking to us,” he said.

Delhi Police on the case

The accused have been identified and CCTV cameras installed in and around the crime scene are being examined to establish the sequence of events, the police said, adding that teams have been formed to nab the suspects.

According to the police, investigation revealed that Nikhil had a brawl with two students, Rahul and Yash, a week ago and they sought revenge on Sunday.

DCP South West Delhi Manoj C, told ANI, “When police reached there, it was found that the victim is Nikhil Chauhan - a first year student of the School of Open Learning. Further investigation revealed that a week ago, Chauhan had a brawl with Rahul and Yash. Yesterday, Rahul, Yash and others came here to seek revenge. They stabbed Nikhil Chauhan. We have arrested two people - Rahul and his associate Haroon. We have identified others as well. We will arrest them too.”

He added, “About a week ago, one of the students in college misbehaved with his girlfriend. On Sunday, at 12:30 pm, the main accused from the same college along with 3 others met Nikhil outside the college gate and stabbed him.”

DCW issues notice

Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) issued a notice on Monday to the Delhi Police regarding the incident.

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal said, “The Delhi Women Commission is issuing a notice to the Delhi Police. This isn't the first incident, again and again such cases are coming up. Crimes are taking place in the daylight. No one is safe in Delhi. The Central government, who the Delhi Police reports to, need to wake up.”

Nikhil planned to go to Mumbai: Father of the victim

Nikhil's father Sanjay Chauhan said, “Some time ago Nikhil had received a call from Mumbai to do modelling but at that time his exam was going on, due to which I had asked him to appear for the exam first. Nikhil's first-semester exam was over and he had come in the second semester. I was preparing to send him to Mumbai very soon but all of that has failed.”

Chauhan did not know the accused or that Nikhil was in a brawl with anyone from college.

He added, “I do not know the accused, the police said one of the accused had been caught. 10 to 15 boys had come to kill Nikhil, some had come on bikes and some had come by metro. He was stabbed near the heart and he died on the spot due to bleeding.”

Sonia Chauhan, mother of Nikhil, said that he was fond of acting and modelling. She added, “Two of his songs were released on YouTube and he was going to act in more songs.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON