DU to launch MA in Hindi journalism course from 2025 session

Delhi University’s (DU) standing committee on academic matters (SCOAM) on Friday approved the introduction of a master’s programme in Journalism in Hindi starting from the 2025–26 academic session, according to at least three committee members. The proposal will now move to the academic council for final approval before implementation. (HT Archive)

The committee met to discuss the syllabi for the seventh and eighth semesters of select undergraduate courses, along with several postgraduate programmes.

Committee member Ram Kishore Yadav confirmed that the Hindi medium journalism course will be launched under the Hindi department this academic year. “A corresponding master’s programme in Journalism in English medium, under the English department, is scheduled to begin from the 2026–27 academic session,” he said.

The proposal will now move to the academic council for final approval before implementation. The MA in Hindi Journalism, under the Faculty of Arts, has been designed as per the postgraduate curriculum framework (PGCF).

This month, SCOAM held three earlier meetings—on May 2, 6, and 8—to finalise a number of syllabi changes, many of which have since been approved by both the academic and executive councils, though not without dissent. These meetings largely focused on the syllabi for the upcoming seventh and eighth semesters for the inaugural batch of four-year undergraduate students.

In Friday’s meeting, the committee approved fourth-year syllabi for departments such as BA Education, BA (Programme and Honours) Hindustani Music, and Geography. All undergraduate syllabi tabled followed the undergraduate curriculum framework (UGCF).

Postgraduate syllabi from departments of philosophy, economics, geography, sociology, political science, and mathematics were also reviewed, based on the PGCF.

“Most syllabi were approved without significant changes,” Yadav added.