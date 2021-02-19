IND USA
With the help of DU Waale app, students can download and upload study material for free.
DU Waale: An app by a student to provide free study material to peers

Pranav Singh, a student of Bhaskaracharya College Of Applied Sciences, has developed an app that contains free study material for DU students.
By Aprajita Sharad, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:18 PM IST

The pandemic posed challenging times in lives of most, but many youngsters ensured that they use this as an opportunity to bring forth the best in them. One such exemplary story is of Pranav Singh, a student of BSc (Hons) at Bhaskaracharya College Of Applied Sciences, Delhi University, who used his time during the pandemic to benefit his peers by developing an app named DU Waale: Study Material of Delhi University, which can be accessed by students at the tap of a finger.

The newly developed mobile app.
The newly developed mobile app.

With the help of this app, students can download and upload study material for free, at a time when it’s becoming difficult to visit the library or borrow books from seniors. “Colleges were closed amid the pandemic but online exams and online classes were taking place, and students did not have all the necessary study material to prepare for the exam. Moreover, many students didn’t have stable internet connection or enough broadband data to attend online classes. The libraries were closed, photocopy and book shops on campus were inaccessible because many students had to go back to their home towns. A number of students didn’t even have the money to buy books because the pandemic had hit their parents financially. I wanted to help all these students, and that inspired me to create this app, which we have launched this month,” says Singh.

Pranav Singh, who has developed this app, is a student of Bhaskaracharya College Of Applied Sciences in DU.
Pranav Singh, who has developed this app, is a student of Bhaskaracharya College Of Applied Sciences in DU.

One of the downsides to having an online campus has been the gap between seniors and juniors and the app helps bridge that gap to some extent. “When we are on campus, it’s easy to pass on our course books and notes to the juniors, but in an online campus mode this has been a challenge. Freshers even now don’t have enough knowledge about study resources and course structure so this app will be proving very helpful for them by making it easy to understand course structures and provide all study material for free,” says Singh.

The app has had more than 450 downloads already, and Singh plans to create audio books out of all the available study material, to benefit the visually impaired students. “It took me nearly three months to create this app, which is slowly finding its popularity among the campus kids. Most users are happy with it as they are able to get all books and previous years’ question papers – everything at one place, and for free! I’m working to make the app more user friendly, so that the students who aren’t tech savvy can also use it without any hesitation. I’ll try to provide material for most courses and subjects, and will also introduce some new features through which students can directly contact their seniors,” he adds.

