DUAC seeks redesign of DTC headquarters redevelopment plan, flags traffic and parking concerns

New Delhi:The Delhi Urban Art Commission (DUAC) has asked the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) to revise and resubmit its redevelopment proposal for DTC headquarters at ITO, citing concerns over traffic management, parking, design, pedestrian movement and missing architectural details. The proposal for DTC headquarters at ITO proposes a new office building with two basements, a ground floor and 11 upper floors. (HT Archive)

The proposal proposes a new office building with two basements, a ground floor and 11 upper floors.

The commission noted that the site, located along the Ring Road and near a metro line, serves as an important urban interface. About half the site is proposed for operational functions and the remaining for administrative office use.

DUAC directed DTC to submit a comprehensive mobility plan showing seamless pedestrian and vehicular movement, pedestrian routes, parking locations and drop-off arrangements across the complex, an official said.

The commission also raised concerns about the proposed access plan, which includes four entry and exit points from a service lane adjoining the plot. Given the site’s location and movement of buses, DUAC said the arrangement needs further review to ensure smooth traffic flow and safe vehicular movement.

“Parking provisions were also flagged. The commission noted that the ground floor includes commercial shops and food outlets, but it is unclear whether these facilities would be open public and where visitor parking would be provided. The architect had indicated parking within the basement,” the official said.

DUAC also sought design changes, asking for a stronger architectural identity and submit revised 3D views showing surrounding urban context, including neighbouring buildings, street patterns and access routes.

The commission also sought detailed specifications of the façade, including material details and weather protection measures. It observed that the west-side elevation appeared significantly different from the remaining façades and asked for a more uniform design.

It sought details of boundary walls, gates, guard rooms, public toilets and check posts, landscaping plans for a large terrace on the ninth floor, amenities for drivers in the operational area, and specifications for a covered basement ramp.

The commission also suggested exploring solar-panel-integrated shading structures for bus parking areas and asked for a review of the proposed placement of solar panels on the terrace. The proposal will be reconsidered after the required revisions are submitted.