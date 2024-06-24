Duo stabs man to death as argument turns physical

New Delhi The incident took place in Khajan Basti of Mayapuri in west Delhi. (Getty Images)

Two men assaulted and stabbed to death a 28-year-old man at a rented house of a common friend in Khajan Basti, Mayapuri, west Delhi, on Sunday, as an argument over derogatory comments one of the duo passed about the victim’s wife turned physical, police said.

The four of them were at the house for a liquor party and the incident took place when the common friend was taking a bath, police said.

Police said they arrested one of the suspects, identified as Prahlad (who goes by a single name), who told them that the other accused, Babloo Kumar, passed indecent comments about the wife of Raj Kapoor, the victim. While the fight initially broke out, the common friend, Kishan Kumar, pacified both of them.

“Prahlad disclosed that in a second round of altercation began, Kapoor slapped Babloo. This enraged Babloo and Prahlad. They together assaulted Kapoor, stabbed him with a sharp weapon, and fled the house without informing Kishan Kumar. The version of Prahlad will be corroborated once we arrest Babloo,” deputy commissioner of police (west) Vichitra Veer said.

Police said Kishan Kumar informed police about the murder, following which police reached the spot and took stock of the situation.