East civic agency penalised 40 lakh over fire at Ghazipur landfill

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on Thursday, on the orders of Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai, issued a penalty of ₹40 lakh to the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) for its alleged “carelessness” in preventing a fire that broke out at the Ghazipur landfill on Sunday.

The DPCC noted that several incidents of fires at the Ghazipur landfill indicate a lack of preventive measures. The order was issued on Thursday after Rai asked DPCC to conduct an inquiry into the incident.

“EDMC’s carelessness was the major contributor in the Ghazipur landfill fire. This incident has extensively contributed to the pollution in the area. The findings of DPCC clearly show that the EDMC was extremely careless. Based on the probe, the DPCC has issued a penalty of Rs.40 lakh to EDMC,” Rai said.

Nirmal Jain, mayor of EDMC, said, “We have only got a notice from the DPCC regarding fire at Ghazipur landfill and have been asked to reply in 15 days. We will submit our reply and explain about measures being taken by us to control such fires. In the notice, there is no mention about the money. It is a statement of Gopal Rai that we have been fined with ₹40 lakh. This statement shows his political malice towards the EDMC.”

The pollution control committee also sought a detailed report from the EDMC on the necessary steps taken. “The EDMC should submit this report within 15 days of getting the notice. The DPCC report also shows that the MCD had no proper arrangements to douse the fire,” Rai said.