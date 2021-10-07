E-charging stations set up by Delhi’s south civic body to charge 10 per unit

Electric vehicles charging stations being set up by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) will fix a fee of ₹10 per unit, officials aware of the matter said on Thursday.

A senior municipal official from the remunerative projects cell said that in the first phase, three public sector undertaking companies and BSES are installing 109 charging stations, of which 35 will specifically cater to electric scooters. SDMC officials say the overall tariff will be kept lower than other parts of the city.

The official said that of ₹10, the municipal body will take ₹1 for infrastructure and land, and the rest will be shared by the power distribution company and the installation agency.

Standing committee chairman Col (retd) BK Oberoi said the policy aims to encourage people to buy electric vehicles by providing a large number of charging stations, and keeping the operating cost low.

“We will complete the phase 1 of installation work within this year. The south corporation will also procure four electric mechanical road sweepers, the proposal for which will be tabled in the next standing committee meeting. We are also using electric cars for movement of senior officials,” he added.

The Delhi government notified the Delhi EV policy last year which aims to ensure that 25% of all registered vehicles in Delhi by 2023 are electric vehicles. The policy is part of the Delhi government’s larger long-term action plan to fight air pollution in the city.

In July, the Delhi government floated a tender to select vendors to set up charging stations for electric vehicles in spaces such as shopping malls, theatres, multiplexes, departmental stores, hospitals and residential areas. It was separate from tenders floated and work orders issued by the government to empanel vendors to set up 500 EV charging points across 100 public spaces locations – most of them located in bus depots and outside metro stations – in the city.

Talking about the focus on providing exclusive charging stations for electric scooters, a senior SDMC official explained that the electric two wheelers take five units of power to charge fully in 15 minutes. “35 e-bike charging stations are being developed. With five units of charging, these two wheelers can cover 70-80 kms,” the official said.

Within next one year, SDMC plans to develop 200 charging stations in two phases, and the north civic body has approved 50 charging stations

The New Delhi Municipal Council was the first local body in Delhi to set up an e-charging station. An NDMC official said that they are operating e-charging stations with EESL (Energy Efficiency Services Limited) and a charging plaza has been developed on Rafi Marg. “The tarrifs being charged by EESL are divided in two categories. The charging rates for high-capacity vehicles is ₹26 per unit, and the rates for normal capacity vehicles is ₹9.5 per unit,” he added.

Speaking at the EV forum organised by the Dialogue and Development Commission, a Delhi government’s think tank, in August, Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot said the number of electric two-wheelers during August 2020-July 2021 doubled in the state from 1,013 units to 2,243, and the adoption of electric four-wheelers has grown by 20%, from 813 to 1,002 units.