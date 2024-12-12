ECI meets Delhi CEO, officials to review poll preparedness

The Election Commission of India on Thursday held a meeting with the chief electoral officer of Delhi, district election officers, deputy commissioners of police, and other nodal officials to review the progress of the ongoing Special Summary Revision 2025 and poll preparedness for the forthcoming Delhi assembly elections. AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal with Delhi chief minister Atishi and party leaders Raghav Chadha, Sanjay Singh and others after meeting the Chief Election Commissioner in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI)

According to people aware of the matter, strict directions were given in the meeting that no voters’ names are to be deleted without field verification and the elector being given an opportunity for a hearing.

Officials have also been directed that political party representatives should be involved in the electoral roll revision according to the guidelines of the poll panel with complete transparency and disclosures. All complaints and grievances from political parties should be resolved promptly and factually, people aware of the matter said.

The meeting took place a day after Arvind Kejriwal called on chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar and submitted a complaint that names of voters were being forcibly deleted from the electoral roll allegedly at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2025 assembly elections.

While the BJP dismissed the allegations as a “desperate” attempt by the AAP to win the elections, it added that the party is working on removing fake voters across the city.

Delhi poll panel officials have dismissed the allegations of deletion of voter names as baseless and said the panel has not received applications for mass deletion of names and no exercise is taking place for mass deletion of voter names.

The term of the Delhi assembly is ending on February 23 next year.