ED quizzes CM Kejriwal’s aide in Delhi excise policy case

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 24, 2023 02:55 AM IST

Kumar's interrogation, officials said, was focused mainly on his role in the discussions which took place around the time when the excise policy 2021-22 was being formulated and implemented.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday questioned Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s personal assistant Bibhav Kumar for the first time in its money laundering probe into alleged irregularities related to Delhi excise policy, people familiar with the development said.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's personal assistant Bibhav Kumar at the Enforcement Directorate office for questioning in the Delhi excise policy case, in New Delhi on Thursday. (PTI)

Kumar’s interrogation, officials said, was focused mainly on his role in the discussions which took place around the time when the Delhi excise policy 2021-22 was being formulated and implemented. He was also quizzed regarding charges that he, and 35 other persons including deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, destroyed 170 phones to conceal evidence about alleged kickbacks.

In its first charge sheet filed on November 26 last year, ED claimed that the IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) of Kumar’s mobile number was changed four times between September 2021 and July 2022.

Without naming Kejriwal as an accused and citing a statement by C Arvind, Sisodia’s former secretary, ED claimed that C Arvind was given the Group of Minister’s report on the excise policy in the middle of March 2021.

The anti-money laundering probe agency has also alleged that Aam Aadmi Party’s communications in-charge Vijay Nair, already arrested, had arranged a call between the CM and businessman Sameer Mahendru during which the CM asked the latter to work with Nair.

An official said, “Bibhav Kumar’s questioning was important to know about these meetings and destruction of evidence as being the PA to the CM, he would have been present or aware of developments.”

The AAP has rubbished ED’s charges. Kejriwal, earlier this month, described them as “pure fiction”, and said the agency was being used by the ruling Bharatiya Janaya Party (BJP) “to make and break governments”.

