Education and health are priority sectors: Delhi minister Atishi

Newly elected Delhi minister Atishi, an educator and a Rhodes scholar, says that education and electricity are the key focus areas, especially the latter ahead of the summer season which sees peaking power demands. In an interview with HT’s Alok KN Mishra, the Kalkaji legislator, who has been a key member of jailed minister Sisodia’s team, said that the AAP government will go forward with good governance despite an ongoing tussle with the LG and graft charges against key ministers. AAP leader and newly elected Delhi minister Atishi (File Photo)

What are your priorities as minister?

Under the Arvind Kejriwal government, education and health are the priority sectors. My own work with Manish Sisodia has been in the education sector, so education will continue to be a priority. With summer on the anvil, electricity is also a priority. I remember growing up in Delhi with hours of power cuts and high power bills. Twenty-four-hour free power supply is a hallmark of the Kejriwal government.

Apart from education, what else will you focus on?

I will focus on the pedestrians/commuters’ everyday experience on our roads. As PWD minister, I will review the maintenance system for roads, lights, flyovers and ensure that the maintenance of infrastructure is prioritised along with building of infrastructure.

How will you tackle the alleged non-cooperation of bureaucrats?

Bureaucrats know that they are public servants like ministers. If they do not cooperate with ministers, then the work of the people will suffer. We are here to serve the people. I will try to convince them that their cooperation is important to deliver public services. We will work together.

How challenging is it for you to step into the shoes of someone in jail over alleged graft charges?

The case against Manish Sisodia is fake. Despite over 500 Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials working overtime, they have not been able to recover any money in the last year of the alleged ₹10,000 crore. The AAP knows we have to be ready to fight the BJP, come what may. We are not going to give in to BJP’s tactics.

There is a tussle between the elected government and the LG. How do you plan to work in such a situation?

I will be meeting the LG soon. I would like to have a good working relationship with the LG in the interest of the people and I think it assumes significance in the wake of the upcoming G20 meetings. Both the LG and the elected government have the same constitutional mandate to work for the people of Delhi.

Many projects announced in the Delhi Budget 2022-23 have not been completed, such as the redevelopment of markets and shopping festivals.

Most of these projects required synergy between the Delhi government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). A lot of these markets were under MCD. Since different parties were running the Delhi government and MCD, some of these projects could not take off. Now that the AAP is in power in the Delhi government as well as in MCD, hopefully that should provide us with the platform to complete these projects.