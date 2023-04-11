Home / Cities / Delhi News / Elderly woman killed, son critically injured in Delhi fire

Elderly woman killed, son critically injured in Delhi fire

ANI | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Apr 11, 2023 10:30 AM IST

An elderly woman died and her son was seriously injured after a sudden fire broke out at a flat in Delhi's Kirti Nagar area on Monday night, police said.

Fire breaks out in Delhi.(Satyabrata Tripathy/HT File Photo)

The deceased woman was identified as Mahendra Kaur, aged 78 years, police informed further, adding that her son was in critical condition.

"The fire department received a distress call around 1 am after which our personnel were rushed to the spot. Efforts to control the fire are still underway," a fire department official said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, said the police.

Further details on the incident are awaited.

