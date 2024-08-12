Elective services hit in Delhi hospitals as doctors protest Kolkata case

Delhi resident doctors working in various public hospitals on Monday halted elective consultations and procedures to demand better security arrangements as they joined the pan-Indian protests after the alleged rape and murder of a Kolkata resident doctor. The agitation has curtailed outpatient department (OPD) services as well as elective surgeries and restricted admissions in government-run hospitals in the city. Doctors from AIIMS protest in the Capital on Monday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

Resident doctors have called for an indefinite strike to protest against the rape and murder of a woman trainee doctor, whose semi-naked body was found in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata on the morning of August 9.

The affected city hospitals include All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Safdarjung Hospital, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Lok Nayak Hospital and Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital.

According to the statement issued by the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA), the elective consultations and procedures will be stopped but all emergency services will continue to function as usual.

The doctors are demanding not only justice but also for the authorities to address safety concerns at workplace.

The association on Sunday wrote to the Union health minister stating their concerns. “… As a mark of our solidarity with the colleagues of RG Kar, we announce a nationwide halting of elective services in hospitals starting Monday, 12th August. This decision is not made lightly, but it is necessary to ensure that our voices are heard and that the demands for justice and safety are met without further delay.”

It added, “Today, we are compelled to escalate our response. We request all resident doctors’ associations and medical associations across the country to join us in this fight against injustice.”

The demands of doctors include swift justice for the deceased, no police brutality, security protocols for healthcare workers, and formation of an expert committee to speed up ratifying the Central Healthcare Protection Act.

“Our hearts are heavy with profound grief and shock over this heinous act. Even as time has passed, the wheels of justice have moved slowly. The investigation into this horrific crime has yet to bring forth answers, and the lack of resolution only deepens our despair and frustration,” the resident doctors’ association of All India Institute of Medical Sciences-Delhi said in a statement.

“As a nation, we must unite to seek justice and protect the safety and dignity of every individual. We call upon the media, civil society organisations, and every compassionate soul to raise their voices and stand in support of this crucial cause,” it added.

The AIIMS administration in a statement said that they assessed the impact on patient care services in view of the RDA strike and found emergency services functioning optimally. “Emergency services are running heavier than normal with all residents attending to their duties and backed-up by their respective faculties… ICUs are functioning as per normal with all residents attending to their duties,” it added.

The OPDs, admissions and elective surgeries have seen a dip in number. “The total registration of OPD patients on 12.08.2024 was 4,053 as against the average of 6,500 in the main hospital on Mondays. Walk-in patients are restricted but patients with prior appointments are seen… elective admissions have been suspended but emergency admissions are being done… Surgeries in OTs are restricted to vital elective surgeries and emergency cases only,” the statement said.

Safdarjung Hospital also issued a contingency plan in view of the RDA strike. “Emergency services will function normally as the resident doctors will continue to work… OPD services will be functioning on a curtailed basis till normalcy is restored. The OPD registration time will be curtailed… afternoon clinics, evening OPDs and visit of CGHS specialists to the dispensaries will be stopped till situation normalizes,” said a statement issued by the hospital.