'Electric bed' claims 45-year-old man's life in Delhi's Tri Nagar. What happened?

A 45-year-old man allegedly died after suffering an electric shock from his electric bed at his home in Delhi’s Tri Nagar area, police said. A PCR call was received at Keshav Puram Police Station on February 12. (Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times file photo)

A PCR call was received at Keshav Puram Police Station on February 12, police said on Saturday. The caller informed police that his brother had died after being electrocuted, news agency PTI reported.

A police team rushed to the residence in Tri Nagar. The man was found lying dead on an electric bed inside a room. He has been identified as Dheeraj Kaushik.

What happened? During the inspection, police noticed that an electric wire and socket were connected to the bed. They suspect that a possible wiring fault or electrical malfunction may have led to the incident.

Police said prima facie it appears that he died due to electrocution while lying in the bed.

The deceased’s father, Rajendra Kaushik, along with other family members, was present at the house when officers arrived. During preliminary questioning, the family informed police that Dheeraj Kaushik was divorced. He is survived by a daughter aged around 19 and a son aged around 14.

Family members also stated that he was a habitual drinker and had been consuming alcohol since the morning on the day of the incident.

A crime team was called to examine the scene in detail. The body was later shifted to a hospital to complete medico-legal formalities.

Police said proceedings under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) have been initiated in the matter.

No foul play or suspicion has been reported by the family so far, according to police. Further inquiry is underway, officials added.

(With PTI inputs)