EV policy not finalised, power subsidy to continue: Delhi govt

The Delhi cabinet on Tuesday did not approve its much-touted electric vehicle (EV) draft policy, with transport minister Pankaj Kumar Singh saying that discussions were underway and that the current EV policy will remain in force until the new policy is finalised. The cabinet also decided to continue the power subsidy for domestic consumers, officials said.

The draft EV policy suggested phasing out CNG auto-rickshaws and fossil fuel-based two-wheelers in the next two years, but ministers decided against it in the meeting.

“The government held a cabinet meeting and there is no plan to make it binding for CNG autos to shift to electric or put any restrictions on two-wheelers. There are baseless rumours that two-wheelers and autos will be stopped, which are all untrue. No autos or two-wheelers will be stopped. We are working on how public transport services can be improved in the city,” transport minister Singh said.

The EV policy draft proposal suggested phasing out CNG-powered three-wheelers and replacing them with electric autorickshaws by August 2025. Similarly, the draft also suggested banning petrol, diesel, and CNG-based two-wheeler registration from August 15, 2026.

Officials said that the current EV policy, which was set to expire on Tuesday, was extended for a three-month period, although a notification in this regard is awaited.

Pointing to delays in disbursing EV subsidies by the previous regime, transport minister Singh it has impacted public trust in EV-related incentives. “The current government is committed to addressing these gaps and ensuring a smoother, more transparent implementation going forward,” he said.

The EV policy currently in place offers a 25% purchase subsidy up to ₹5,500 for e-cycles, ₹30,000 for e-rickshaws and e-carts, ₹5,000 per kWh of battery capacity (capped at ₹30,000) for two-wheelers and ₹30,000 for e-light commercial vehicles.

In a related decision, the cabinet decided to continue the power subsidy scheme, for 2025-26, under which consumers receive 200 free units of electricity and then a 50% subsidy on those consuming 201-400 units.

Power Minister Ashish Sood announced that the cabinet approved the continuation of electricity subsidies for four specific categories: farmers, victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, lawyers’ chambers, and existing domestic consumers. He said that the subsidies for the 1984 riot victims and lawyers represent particularly significant and sensitive decisions by the government.

“False narratives are being circulated claiming the Delhi government was planning to discontinue power subsidies. We have decided in the cabinet today that subsidies for all four categories will continue. While they continue to spread lies, the Delhi government will continue to work with focus and transparency,” Sood said.

Attacking the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), he said that “self-proclaimed and unemployed” leaders were deliberately spreading misinformation and making misleading statements.

AAP’s Delhi chief Saurabh Bharadwaj hit back, saying: “In just one month, the BJP has made the situation miserable. Unplanned power cuts lasting for hours are being reported from across the city. People are scared about what will happen when summer reaches its peak in Delhi. This government is worse than the ‘Phulera Panchayat’.”