Ex-chief secretary ‘assault’: Court upholds clean chits for Kejriwal, Sisodia
A Delhi court on Wednesday upheld the clean chit given to chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, and nine Aam Aadmi Party MLAs in a case involving an alleged assault on former chief secretary Anshu Prakash during a midnight meeting in 2018.
On August 11 last year, a city court exonerated Kejriwal, Sisodia and nine AAP MLAs linked to the alleged assault on Prakash, saying that there was no “criminal conspiracy” and “unlawful assembly”.
The judge, however, framed charges against MLAs Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal for obstructing a public servant on duty, assaulting him, and voluntarily causing hurt to Prakash taking note of the statement of the CM’s former adviser VK Jain.
Challenging the decision, Prakash contended that the trial court’s inquiry was inadequate and that it drew erroneous inferences and conclusions without having the benefit of examination of the prosecution witnesses.
Delivering the judgment on Prakash’s revision plea, special judge Geetanjali Goel said that there is “no infirmity, illegality or perversity or impropriety” in the magistrate’s order and that it has been passed after considering the material on record including the statements of witnesses.
“Applying the test for framing of charge laid down in a catena of decisions, no ground has been made out by the petitioner (Prakash) for interfering with the order of the trial court or for directing framing of charge against A-3 to A-13 for any offence or for directing framing of charges against A-1 (Amanatullah Khan) and A-2 (Prakash Jarwal) for the offences under Sections 342 /506(ii)/120-B/109/114 IPC,” the court said in a 326-page judgment.
The court noted that apart from the fact that there is nothing to show that the assembly was unlawful it was “evident that Kejriwal had restrained Khan and Jarwal from doing what they were doing and as such there is nothing which would make the conduct of the CM, his deputy, or other AAP MLAs inculpatory in any respect”.
The judge said that there must be intentional provision of aid and active complicity to constitute abetment and that in this case, there was nothing to show abetment either by instigation or by provision of aid, where the CM, his deputy or the nine AAP MLAs were concerned.
In his complaint to the police in February, 2018, Prakash alleged that Kejriwal, Sisodia and 11 AAP MLAs assaulted him in a midnight meeting called by the CM’s advisor, VK Jain to discuss release of the party’s advertisements related to the government completing three years in Delhi.
After the court’s judgment, senior advocate N Hariharan, appearing for the CM, said that the trial court’s ruling stands vindicated.
The Delhi Police had filed a charge sheet in August 2018 against Kejriwal, Sisodia and 11 AAP MLAs, Amanatullah Khan, Prakash Jarwal, Rajesh Rishi, Nitin Tyagi, Praveen Kumar, Ajay Dutt, Sanjeev Jha, Rituraj Govind, Rajesh Gupta, Madan Lal and Dinesh Mohania for offences including criminal conspiracy, assaulting a public servant, threatening to cause death or grievous injury, and wrongful confinement.
Rejecting the contentions of the ex-CS, Special judge Goel said that even though the petitioner claimed there was threat to his life from the MLAs “only omnibus allegations had been made”.
“….while the petitioner identified the MLAs who allegedly extended threats to him about confining him in the room for the night and about lodging false SC/ST cases against him, he did not pinpoint even one MLA who extended a threat to his life nor even stated what were the words used by the MLAs while extending the alleged threat to his life,” the judge said, denying the framing charges for criminal intimidation (506) Indian Penal Code (IPC).
The judge also said there was nothing to show there was an intentional insult to Prakash and that abusive language by itself cannot be construed as intentional insult, in absence of specific words being stated. “There is merit in the contention of the Counsel for Tyagi that use of abusive and unparliamentary language per se does not make out any offence under IPC,” the judge said
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
