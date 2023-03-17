A Delhi court on Friday extended the ED (Enforcement Directorate) custody of Delhi’s former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia for five days. Excise policy case: Delhi court extends Sisodia’s ED custody by five days

Sisodia was arrested by ED on March 9 in a money laundering case in connection with the Delhi excise policy. He was produced before the Rouse Avenue court on March 10 from where he was remanded to ED custody for seven days. The ED again sought a seven-day extension of Sisodia’s custody, against which the court granted five days in remand.

The ED told the court that crucial information had come up during Sisodia’s custody and he had to be confronted with other accused persons.

The probe agency, requesting for the extension of custody, submitted that they have to further get Sisodia confronted with a few people, including Dinesh Arora, Amit Arora, C. Arvind, and Arava Gopi Krishna.

ED pointed out that they have received a mail dump containing 1.23 lakh emails and they have also accessed mobile data and iCloud data, which is being analyzed.

ED said that during the ongoing investigation, it was revealed that Sisodia was using a phone which was destroyed on the day a letter by Delhi’s lieutenant governor was covered by the media.

Meanwhile, senior advocates Mohit Mathur and Siddharth Aggarwal appearing for Sisodia opposed the ED’s demand for extension of custody and submitted that the application moved by ED is identical to the application moved by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and they have not submitted anything about the recovery of the proceeds of crime.

Mathur said that is no mention of the aspect of proceeds of crime in ED’s application seeking an extension of remand.

He said that ED kept Sisodia under remand for seven days but interrogated him only for 11 hours. Sisodia also told the court that ED only interrogates him for half an hour and then takes breaks, there are no interrogations during the first half of the day and he is interrogated only in the second half.

ED rebutted the argument stating that they have CCTV footage to prove that he is being interrogated for four to five hours daily.

The court after hearing the arguments and after going through the submitted documents extended Sisodia’s custody till March 22. The court has asked the probe agency to produce Sisodia again on March 22.