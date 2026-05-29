Expressway links to Katra, Dehradun planned to ease Delhi-NCR gridlocks

Work on a key corridor linking the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway with Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) is expected to begin by March 2027, officials said on Thursday, as the Centre and Delhi government push a series of large-scale road projects to ease congestion across the Capital and NCR. The proposed 17-km, six-lane corridor, estimated to cost around ₹1,500 crore, was discussed during chief minister Rekha Gupta’s recent meeting. (Representative image/HT)

The proposed 17-km, six-lane corridor, estimated to cost around ₹1,500 crore, was discussed during chief minister Rekha Gupta’s recent meeting with Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari.

Officials said the link will provide direct connectivity from the Delhi-Katra Expressway to Delhi, Gurugram, IGI Airport, UER-II and the Dwarka Expressway, while improving freight movement and diverting heavy traffic away from congested stretches in Delhi-NCR.

Another major proposal discussed was the UER-II extension link to the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway. The nearly 17-km, six-lane corridor, estimated to cost ₹3,500 crore, will connect the expressway near Tronica City with UER-II.

Officials said the project is expected to ease congestion on stretches such as IGI Airport, Barapullah, Mukarba Chowk, Singhu Border and the Ashram-Badarpur corridor, while providing direct access to the Dehradun Expressway from Dwarka, Rohini, Punjabi Bagh and Gurugram.

An official said the project is slated to start by end-2026.

A third project under consideration is the proposed Delhi-Dehradun Expressway–Noida-Faridabad connectivity corridor, a 65-km, six-lane project estimated at ₹7,500 crore.

The corridor will connect the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, Delhi-Meerut Expressway, DND, Faridabad and the Yamuna Expressway and is likely to begin by December this year.

Plans for secondary service roads along the existing UER-II corridor were also reviewed. Approval has already been granted for a 19-km, two-lane project costing ₹121 crore.

A Shiv Murti–Nelson Mandela Marg tunnel project has also been proposed. The tunnel, around 8-km-long and six lanes wide, is estimated to cost ₹7,000 crore and will provide signal-free travel from the Dwarka Expressway to Vasant Kunj, easing congestion in Mahipalpur, Rangpuri and Dhaula Kuan. The project has Centre’s nod and is awaiting cabinet clearance.

Another project reviewed was the proposed AIIMS-Mahipalpur-Gurugram elevated corridor, a 20-km-long, six-lane route estimated to cost ₹5,000 crore.

The elevated corridor will provide signal-free connectivity between AIIMS, INA, Hauz Khas, Vasant Kunj, Mahipalpur and Gurugram.

Gupta said the Kalindi Kunj interchange near Okhla Barrage, aimed at improving traffic flow on the Delhi-Noida-Faridabad corridor. The ₹300-crore project includes a 500-metre-long, six-lane interchange and flyovers.