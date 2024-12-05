Ex-Shahdara MLA Jitender Singh Shunty joins Aam Aadmi Party

Former Shahdara MLA Jitender Singh Shunty, 62, joined Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday. A two-term former councillor Shunty is a social worker and founder of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Seva Dal, an NGO that helps to cremate unclaimed bodies. In 2015, he contested as the BJP candidate but lost to Ram Niwas Goel. (Jitender Singh Shunty | Official X account)

Shunty has been awarded Padma Shree for social services.

Shunty was elected Shahdara MLA in 2013 as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Shiromani Akali Dal candidate on a BJP symbol.

In 2015, he contested as the BJP candidate but lost to Ram Niwas Goel.

“I have decided to join AAP inspired by the services (they have been providing)... I want to add my services such as blood donation, unclaimed dead bodies cremation…. I did not want to come back to politics, but Arvind Kejriwal told me that if I join them the area of services of AAP will get expanded. Politics is a medium to earn blessings for me,” said Shunty.

Also Read: Delhi: In Covid’s wake, families struggle with loss, grief two years on

Reacting to the developments, Kejriwal said he was happy to welcome him into the party.

“I am happy welcoming him in AAP. He is very popular for his social work which he has been doing for 30 years, he is known as ambulance man. He has given honour to the (unclaimed) deceased. He has cremated over 70,000 dead bodies, especially during Covid-19 pandemic when people abandoned the dead bodies even of their family members. He contracted Covid-19, but he continued to serve people due to which he was awarded Padam Shri. Politics for us is also a way to serve the people,” said Kejriwal.

Shunty’s induction coincides with the day when Delhi assembly speaker Ram Niwas Goel announced retirement from electoral politics.

Asked if AAP will field Shunty from Shahdara assembly constituency in the February 2025 assembly election, Kejriwal said, “Today we are welcoming him; when the list comes you will know about it. I have high regards for Ram Niwas Goel ji, he has been very close to me. He sent me a letter (announcing retirement) a few days ago. I tried hard to convince him to continue to remain in electoral politics, but he cited his advanced age and ill health. He will be with AAP, but he has decided not to contest the election. We respect his decision.”