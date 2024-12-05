Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel retires from active politics, writes to AAP chief

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Thursday informed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal in a letter about his decision to retire from electoral politics, citing his advancing age. Delhi Vidhan Sabha speaker Ram Niwas Goel, with current Delhi chief minister Atishi and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

In the letter, 76-year-old Ram Niwas Goel expressed gratitude for the respect shown by all party legislators.

Responding to the letter, AAP supremo and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said Ram Niwas Goel's decision to leave electoral politics “is an emotional moment”.

“His guidance has shown us the right direction inside and outside the House for years. Due to his increasing age and health, he had recently expressed his desire to leave electoral politics just a few days ago. We respect his decision. Goel sahab was, is and will always be the guardian of our family. The party will always need his experience and services in the future too,” Kejriwal saif in his post on microblogging platform X.

Ram Niwas Goel has been serving as Speaker of the Delhi legislative assembly since 2015. He represents the Shahdara Assembly seat of Delhi as an MLA.

Ram Niwas Goel defeated Jitender Singh Shunty of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) by a margin of 11,731 votes in the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections. He made electoral debut in 1993 and contested the elections as a BJP candidate, winning the poll.

The Seventh Delhi Legislative Assembly concluded its five-year term on Wednesday, holding its 74th and final sitting before the upcoming elections slated for February 2025.

Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, addressing the House, called the occasion “emotional and historic.”

Goel's tenure as Delhi Assembly speaker

During its tenure, the assembly addressed 1,095 questions during the Question Hour, tabled 19 committee reports, and passed 26 Bills, news agency PTI quoted Goel as saying.

Additionally, 702 special mentions, 39 short-term discussions, and 13 motions were part of its legislative proceedings. Four government resolutions and 14 others were also passed, he said.

“As Speaker, I have fulfilled my duties impartially, giving equal importance to both the ruling party and the opposition. Despite being a Union Territory Assembly with limited powers, remarkable work has been accomplished,” said Goel, reflecting on his role,