Eye screenings can now detect signs of diabetes, heart disease: Experts

Eye screenings can now offer early warning signs of diabetes and cardiovascular disease, marking a significant shift in how eye health is linked to broader systemic health, ophthalmologists said at the Intraocular Implant and Refractive Society of India conference on Saturday. Experts added that the field has expanded far beyond cataract and cosmetic procedures and warned that rising air pollution is causing growing harm to eye health. Speakers said retinal vessels reveal signs of prediabetes, cancers, and heart diseases. (Shutterstock)

Dr Mahipal Singh Sachdev, chairman of the scientific committee at IIRSI, said new advances were transforming early detection. “Today, screening of the eyes can help detect diabetes. With the help of AI, a simple retinal photograph can predict the chances of diabetic retinopathy and even provide insights into a person’s cardiovascular health,” he said. Explaining the science, he added that retinal blood vessels allow non-invasive detection of “early signs of prediabetes, leukemia, and certain cancer related changes.” He said ophthalmology is undergoing rapid innovation, from early cataract treatment and advanced LASIK to new generation intraocular surgeries.

Dr Ritika Sachdev of Centre for Sight highlighted improved access to imaging. “The imaging technology today is excellent and can be taken to smaller and rural areas of the country, which has a dearth of ophthalmology care which is also the need of the hour,” she said. Adding that “India is the diabetes capital of the world,” she noted that diabetes can now be diagnosed and even predicted using low cost, non-invasive imaging technologies.

Delhi-based ophthalmologist Dr Shishir Agrawal said the discipline had advanced dramatically. “Decades ago, cataract surgery used to be bread and butter for ophthalmologists. But with advances in lenses and surgical technologies, ophthalmology has reached an entrely new level,” he said. He cautioned that rising screen exposure across age groups makes proactive eye protection essential.

Speakers also warned of pollution induced eye allergies. Dr Mahipal said, “People assume that air pollution only affects the lungs, but it directly impacts the eyes as well,” urging protective eyewear and lubricating drops in poor air conditioning.

The 2025 IIRSI conference, themed “Hindsight. Insight. Foresight.”, aimed to provide a comprehensive scientific platform rooted in past learnings, clinical excellence and future innovations. More than 700 experts from India and abroad participated, representing cataract, refractive, cornea and anterior segment specialities.