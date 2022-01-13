Fake call centre busted in outer Delhi’s Budh Vihar, 28 arrested

Twenty-eight people were arrested in outer Delhi’s Budh Vihar area for allegedly running a fake call centre to cheat people by offering to provide loans under a government scheme.

Deputy commissioner of police(Rohini) Pranav Tayal said the arrested persons were caught from the call centre after police began investigation in a case of fraud filed by a Rohini sector 5 resident. The woman had told the police that she received a call from a man who offered a loan of ₹6 lakh under a Central scheme.

“She was induced to transfer ₹21,500 for the loan but once she transferred the money, the caller stopped taking her calls. It was on her complaint that we filed a case at the Budh Vihar police station,” said DCP Tayal.

Police said that during the investigation, officials checked details of the bank accounts to which the money was transferred. “We also checked the call data records of the person in whose name and number the bank accounts were linked. We found out that the cheated money was transferred by a man named Satish Kumar to the account of another person named Shubhan Khan,” said DCP Tayal.

The officer said that on Tuesday, police received a tip off about the two men running a call centre in the area of Mehendra Park near Rohini after which they conducted a raid.

“A total of 28 persons were working there. During interrogation, we found out that the gang lured people by claiming to offer loans under a Central government scheme. The gang has cheated more than 1,000 people in the last two years gaining huge amount by wrongful means. They used to change the address regularly to escape from legal action,” added DCP Tayal.

Police said the four main leaders of the gang were Jahangirpuri residents Subhan Khan and Diku; Yogesh Mishra, who lives in Mukundpur; and Sunita Sharma, a Ghaziabad resident. Police said they have recovered 19 cell phones, 4 computers, one laptop and ₹83,000 cash.