Farm fires drive Delhi’s ‘severe’ smog as stubble share touches season high of 22%

As Delhi choked on ‘severe’ air for the second consecutive day, smoke from stubble fires in Punjab and Haryana made up nearly a quarter of the city’s PM2.5 load — the highest share this season. Data from the Centre’s Decision Support System (DSS) showed that stubble burning contributed 22.47% to Delhi’s PM2.5 on Wednesday, up from 15.45% on Tuesday and 13.68% on Monday. A farmer burns stubble in a crop field in Punjab. (REUTERS)

Tuesday marked the Capital’s first “severe” air day this season, with northwesterly winds, which are ideal for carrying stubble smoke from Punjab and Haryana, prevailing through the day. The 24-hour average AQI stood at 428 on Tuesday and 418 on Wednesday. Forecasts by the DSS indicate a decline in the coming days, possibly due to a shift in wind direction, which turned westerly to southwesterly on Wednesday. The DSS has projected that stubble burning’s contribution will fall to 10.16% on Thursday and 8.59% on Friday.

HT had earlier reported on November 11 that the DSS — currently the only active source apportionment model identifying contributors to Delhi’s PM2.5 levels — has been inconsistent in forecasting the impact of stubble burning this season.

While the system routinely issues forecasts and later updates the “actual” daily contribution based on real fire counts, discrepancies have been frequent. On several occasions, DSS predicted over 30% contribution from farm fires, but the actual share turned out to be less than 10%.

“Winds were northwesterly till Tuesday but switched to westerly and even southwesterly on Wednesday,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (meteorology and climate change) at Skymet. “Predominantly, wind direction is expected to hover between westerly and northwesterly, with speeds likely to pick up marginally on Thursday and Friday.”

Although farm fire numbers remain lower than in previous years, they have shown a sharp uptick in recent days. Punjab reported 155 farm fires on Wednesday, compared to 312 on Tuesday. Haryana recorded 29 on Wednesday and 72 on Tuesday.

According to data from the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) till November 12, Punjab has recorded 4,662 farm fires so far this year, compared to 7,112 in the same period last year. Haryana has reported 464 cases this year, down from 1,020 last year.

The peak single-day contribution from stubble burning last year was 35.1% on November 1. It was 35% on November 3 in both 2022 and 2023, while in 2021 it peaked at 48% on November 6.

The DSS estimates the contribution of multiple pollution sources — including transport, industry, biomass burning, and emissions from 19 NCR towns — to Delhi’s PM2.5 levels.

V.K. Sehgal, principal scientist at IARI’s Consortium for Research on Agroecosystem Monitoring and Modelling from Space (CREAMS), said that while isolated spikes in fire counts may still occur, the overall numbers are expected to remain below previous years. “Harvesting was delayed this season, but a significant portion of the crop has already been cleared,” he said.

