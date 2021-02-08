Farm protests: Additional deployment at Delhi borders withdrawn
Additional deployment of Delhi Police personnel at the three borders points of Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur, where farmers are camping for over two months to protest against the three farm laws,was withdrawn from Monday evening. The security arrangements in these places will now be taken care of by personnel belonging to the police districts concerned, senior police officers privy to the development said.
Hundreds of personnel from various Delhi Police units such as crime, police control room (PCR), railways, vigilance, economic offences wing (EOW), licensing, headquarters, and police training college (PTC), were mobilised to the three borders points on security duty during the farmers’ tractor rally on January 26 and the chakka jam call on February 6.
On Monday, special commissioner of police (operations and licensing) Muktesh Chandra issued a message, referred to as TPM, to all the units and their heads regarding the withdrawal of the internal mobilisation done for the farmers’ rally and law and order duty.
The entire staff have been told to return to their respective units from Tuesday.
“The available resources in the districts concerned will now be used to maintain law and order and security at the farmers’ agitation sites. They will be assisted by personnel from the paramilitary forces,” said a senior police officer, who did not want to be named.
Deputy commissioner of police (outer-north) Rajeev Ranjan said, “The situation at the Singhu border is under control and peaceful. We have adequate force deployed round-the-clock at the border to deal with any contingency.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Foodie groups are back on track to explore Delhi-NCR
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
50-year-old man found stabbed to death, wife under police lens
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
50-year-old man found stabbed to death, wife under police lens
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Work on Anand Vihar RRTS station begins; it will be a multimodal hub, say officials
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Cooperative Housing Finance slashes interest rates to 6.75%
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ex-servicemen to help CISF secure sensitive installations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm protests: Additional deployment at Delhi borders withdrawn
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DTC puts on hold recall of buses given to Delhi Police; says will release more if needed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP, BJP candidates file nominations for municipal by-polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ascertain whereabouts of man who went missing during tractor rally, HC tells police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man dupes Delhi CM's daughter of ₹34k on e-commerce platform
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi’s air ‘poor’, likely to deteriorate further over next 2 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers’ protest: Key Delhi borders remain shut, traffic diverted
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP announces list for February 28 polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bypoll to set tone for 2022 battle for three civic bodies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox