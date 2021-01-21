Farmer dies by suicide at Tikri, leaves note behind

A 42-year-old farmer from Rohtak died by suicide at Delhi’s Tikri border on Wednesday.

Police said the farmer allegedly consumed poison and was rushed to a hospital in Mangolpuri during the wee hours of Wednesday, but couldn’t be saved. He died at around 3:30 am.

The farmer was identified as Jai Baghwan Rana who had been protesting at the Tikri border. “The police were informed that a farmer had consumed poison at the Tikri border at around 2:30am. He was immediately rushed to a hospital in an ambulance that had been deployed at the protest site. He was declared dead at around 3:30 am. The police have initiated a probe,” said a senior police official.

According to protesters at the Tikri border, Rana had left behind a note urging the government and the farmers’ union leaders to resolve the ongoing stand-off. The purported suicide note stated, “My name is Jai Bhagwan Rana and I am a small farmer. The government says it is a matter of only two to three states, but farmers from all over the country are protesting against the laws. Sadly, it is not a movement now, but a fight of issues. The talks between the farmers and the Centre also remain deadlocked”

“The government should call the farmers from all states and take their opinion in front of the media and decide for itself,” he added.

Several farmers have allegedly died by suicide in the last few months at the borders of the national capital, where the ongoing agitation entered day 56 on Wednesday. Last month, a lawyer from Patiala had died by suicide near the Tikri border. A Sikh preacher had also ended his life at the Singhu border over the ongoing agitation in December.

The farmer union leaders have been taking several measures to sensitize farmers and keep them motivated. Several posters and banners have also been put up at protest sites requesting agitating farmers to choose life.

Earlier on Wednesday, another farmer Dhana Singh (60) also died due to a heart attack at the Tikri border. Singh was a member of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) (Ugrahan) and belonged to Patiala.

Manjeet Singh, district president of Patiala, BKU (Ugrahan), said that the deceased was participating in the protest since November last year. “We have lost so many brothers while protesting on the highways in this bone-chilling weather, but it’s not bothering the government. The government should understand that these sacrifices will further strengthen our movement since now we have to also fight for those who are dying during the protest.”

