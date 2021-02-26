Farmers’ protest: Key Delhi borders remain shut, traffic diverted

With Ghazipur-Ghaziabad (UP Gate) in east Delhi and at least six borders in outer Delhi closed for the past three months due to the ongoing farmers’ protests, motorists travelling between Delhi-Uttar Pradesh and Delhi-Haryana continue to face traffic congestion.

As Delhi Traffic Police and their counterparts in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have diverted the traffic to alternative border points, movement of vehicles remain slow on these routes, especially during the morning and evening peak hours when office-goers travel.

All the six lanes of Delhi-Meerut Expressway, NH-24 and NH-9 are closed at the Ghazipur-Ghaziabad border as the agitating farmers have occupied the roads and the routes are heavily barricaded to stop the farmers from entering Delhi. As a result, traffic between Delhi and Ghaziabad has been diverted to alternative routes, causing snarls

The Delhi Traffic Police have advised motorists travelling between Delhi and Ghaziabad to use EDM Mall, Anand Vihar, Kondli, Surya Nagar, Apsara, Bhopra and Loni borders and avoid the Ghazipur border route. They can also enter Delhi through Noida.

Those coming to Delhi from Ghaziabad, Vasundhara and Vaishali are advised to take the Anand Vihar (Maharajpur) border and take a left on the road towards Ghazipur roundabout from where they can use the NH-9 and NH-24. The other route they can take is the EDM Mall border from where they can either use the Ghazipur Mandi roundabout and access the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, NH-24 and NH-9 towards Delhi, or they can move towards the road leading to the Ghazipur roundabout and further on.

According to the traffic police, Singhu, Tikri, Jharoda, Mangesh, Harewali, and Dhansa borders connecting Delhi from Haryana are also completely closed due to the farmers’ agitation. The alternative borders such as Auchandi, Lampur, Safiabad, and Palla toll tax are open for traffic and people travelling between Delhi and Haryana may take these routes to reach their destinations.

The Delhi Traffic Police have asked motorists to avoid Outer Ring Road, GT Karnal Road and NH-44 as traffic remains heavy on these routes. For updates on closed borders, diversions, traffic jam and alternate routes, people can visit Delhi Traffic Police’s Facebook and Twitter handles apart from directly calling their helplines +91-11-25844444 or 1095.