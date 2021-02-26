IND USA
Farmers raise slogans at Ghazipur (Delhi-UP border) during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws near Ghaziabad on Thursday. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)
Farmers' protest: Key Delhi borders remain shut, traffic diverted

The Delhi Traffic Police have advised motorists travelling between Delhi and Ghaziabad to use EDM Mall, Anand Vihar, Kondli, Surya Nagar, Apsara, Bhopra and Loni borders and avoid the Ghazipur border route
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:41 AM IST

With Ghazipur-Ghaziabad (UP Gate) in east Delhi and at least six borders in outer Delhi closed for the past three months due to the ongoing farmers’ protests, motorists travelling between Delhi-Uttar Pradesh and Delhi-Haryana continue to face traffic congestion.

As Delhi Traffic Police and their counterparts in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have diverted the traffic to alternative border points, movement of vehicles remain slow on these routes, especially during the morning and evening peak hours when office-goers travel.

All the six lanes of Delhi-Meerut Expressway, NH-24 and NH-9 are closed at the Ghazipur-Ghaziabad border as the agitating farmers have occupied the roads and the routes are heavily barricaded to stop the farmers from entering Delhi. As a result, traffic between Delhi and Ghaziabad has been diverted to alternative routes, causing snarls

The Delhi Traffic Police have advised motorists travelling between Delhi and Ghaziabad to use EDM Mall, Anand Vihar, Kondli, Surya Nagar, Apsara, Bhopra and Loni borders and avoid the Ghazipur border route. They can also enter Delhi through Noida.

Those coming to Delhi from Ghaziabad, Vasundhara and Vaishali are advised to take the Anand Vihar (Maharajpur) border and take a left on the road towards Ghazipur roundabout from where they can use the NH-9 and NH-24. The other route they can take is the EDM Mall border from where they can either use the Ghazipur Mandi roundabout and access the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, NH-24 and NH-9 towards Delhi, or they can move towards the road leading to the Ghazipur roundabout and further on.

According to the traffic police, Singhu, Tikri, Jharoda, Mangesh, Harewali, and Dhansa borders connecting Delhi from Haryana are also completely closed due to the farmers’ agitation. The alternative borders such as Auchandi, Lampur, Safiabad, and Palla toll tax are open for traffic and people travelling between Delhi and Haryana may take these routes to reach their destinations.

The Delhi Traffic Police have asked motorists to avoid Outer Ring Road, GT Karnal Road and NH-44 as traffic remains heavy on these routes. For updates on closed borders, diversions, traffic jam and alternate routes, people can visit Delhi Traffic Police’s Facebook and Twitter handles apart from directly calling their helplines +91-11-25844444 or 1095.

Representational image. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
Representational image. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Delhi's temperature to rise further, air quality continues to remain poor

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:24 AM IST
IMD recordings showed that the maximum temperature at Safdarjung weather station on Thursday, which is the official marker for the city, was 33.2 degrees Celsius, eight degrees above the season’s normal
READ FULL STORY
Close
A bench of justices Rajiv Sahai Endlaw and Amit Bansal – who are hearing the other petitions — sought the Centre's response and posted the matter for further hearing on April 20.(File photo)
A bench of justices Rajiv Sahai Endlaw and Amit Bansal – who are hearing the other petitions — sought the Centre's response and posted the matter for further hearing on April 20.(File photo)
india news

Fresh plea seeks legalisation of same-sex unions

By Richa Banka
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:51 AM IST
The plea asked the court to declare that SMA applied regardless of sex to any two persons who wish to marry, by reading down gender or sexuality-based restrictions in the act. This is the third petition in the HC seeking legalisation of same-sex unions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The government said Western ideas cannot be imported to the Indian context, citing the Indian constitutional law and jurisprudence.(File Photo)
The government said Western ideas cannot be imported to the Indian context, citing the Indian constitutional law and jurisprudence.(File Photo)
india news

Centre opposes petitions for same-sex marriage

By Richa Banka
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:40 AM IST
The government said any interference by a court in the marital statute based on personal laws will create “havoc” in society and will run afoul of the intent of Parliament in framing the laws.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Three weeks ago, the Delhi government floated a tender to set up 500 EV charging points at 100 locations across the city.(Pradeep Gaur/ Mint)
Three weeks ago, the Delhi government floated a tender to set up 500 EV charging points at 100 locations across the city.(Pradeep Gaur/ Mint)
delhi news

North MCD proposal: An EV charging station, battery swap point every 3km

By Ashish Mishra, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:24 AM IST
The Delhi government aims to register at least five lakh electric vehicles (EVs) in Delhi in the next five years for which it decided to set up EV charging stations at every 3 kms.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sisodia said the move will make Delhi the "EV Capital" of India. (ANI Photo)
Sisodia said the move will make Delhi the "EV Capital" of India. (ANI Photo)
delhi news

All depts will make EV switch by Sept: Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:16 AM IST
With this, the Delhi government will create a hired fleet of at least 2,000 electric cars within six months, which will be used by its departments and agencies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This street infrastructure is perhaps the kind of installations the city desperately needs in these times.
This street infrastructure is perhaps the kind of installations the city desperately needs in these times.
delhi news

Delhiwale: An oasis with a cab seat

By Mayank Austen Soofi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:13 AM IST
The seat is... an ambassador car, the yellow cab often identified with Kolkata. Actually, it’s just the front of the cab; its middle portion lopped off and a nice cushiony seat fitted into it (which could as well be the back-seat of the same cab).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Protestors pelt stones towards police during the protest. Empty tear gas shells, pins of used gas grenades, stones, bricks, broken glass bottles, three burnt bikes and plastic bottles containing a green chemical were scattered for almost a kilometre on both the carriageways of the 66-ft road, between Seelampur Chowk and Jafrabad Metro station. (Sanchit Khanna / HT Photo)
Protestors pelt stones towards police during the protest. Empty tear gas shells, pins of used gas grenades, stones, bricks, broken glass bottles, three burnt bikes and plastic bottles containing a green chemical were scattered for almost a kilometre on both the carriageways of the 66-ft road, between Seelampur Chowk and Jafrabad Metro station. (Sanchit Khanna / HT Photo)
delhi news

Riots wounds still raw, Chauhan Banger gets ready for bypolls

By Risha Chitlangia
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:08 AM IST
Chauhan Banger with 40,000 voters is one of the five municipal wards where bypolls are scheduled on February 28. The bypoll was necessitated in the ward, as the sitting AAP councillor, Abdul Rehman, won the assembly election from Seelampur last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The police contended that though the names of other accused persons could not be mentioned initially in the FIR but police officials have properly identified the offenders in their statement.(ANI Photo)
The police contended that though the names of other accused persons could not be mentioned initially in the FIR but police officials have properly identified the offenders in their statement.(ANI Photo)
delhi news

Delhi court grants bail to 16 accused in violence at Singhu border

By Richa Banka, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 05:55 AM IST
Additional sessions judge Shivani Anand granted bail to the 16 accused, stating injuries suffered by other police officials were superficial except those on the body of SHO Alipur.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of Pune-based engineer Shantanu Muluk, an accused in the toolkit case.(Reuters)
Photo of Pune-based engineer Shantanu Muluk, an accused in the toolkit case.(Reuters)
delhi news

Toolkit accused Shantanu Muluk gets safety from arrest till March 9

By Richa Banka
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 05:46 AM IST
The police have alleged that Disha Ravi, Muluk and Nikita Jacob allegedly created an online toolkit intending to help a section of protesting farmers. According to the police, the toolkit was a sinister design to defame India and incite unrest.
READ FULL STORY
Close
At least 53 persons were killed and 581 injured in the riots last year, which was allegedly triggered by a clash between supporters of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and those opposing it.(Sanchit Khanna/HT file photo)
At least 53 persons were killed and 581 injured in the riots last year, which was allegedly triggered by a clash between supporters of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and those opposing it.(Sanchit Khanna/HT file photo)
delhi news

Police submit 3rd charge sheet in Delhi riots case

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 05:41 AM IST
Using the footage from each camera, police have made an attempt to show the court how on February 24, locals were mobilised between 11.30am and 1.30pm, given weapons and told to gather on the Wazirabad main road to attack police personnel.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Testing of tap water was conducted to check Organoleptic and physical parameters and know the chemical and toxic substances and bacteriological quality besides virological and biological parameters.(Pramod Thakur/HT File Photo)
Testing of tap water was conducted to check Organoleptic and physical parameters and know the chemical and toxic substances and bacteriological quality besides virological and biological parameters.(Pramod Thakur/HT File Photo)
delhi news

Water crisis looms as Nangal channel gears up for repairs

By Soumya Pillai
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 05:38 AM IST
Delhi receives at least 232 MGD (million gallons per day) water through the Nangal channel, which helps meet the city’s 25% water requirement, which is estimated to be 935 MGD.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (HT_PRINT)
File photo of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (HT_PRINT)
delhi news

Only AAP capable of challenging BJP across states, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 04:37 AM IST
The chief minister on Thursday participated in roadshows in Trilokpuri, Seelampur and Kondli localities, campaigning for party candidates ahead of municipal bypolls in five wards of Delhi scheduled on Sunday. Delhi goes to municipal polls in 2022.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Before this, in 2018 and 2017, the day time temperatures had crossed the 32 degrees Celsius mark.(Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)
Before this, in 2018 and 2017, the day time temperatures had crossed the 32 degrees Celsius mark.(Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)
delhi news

Maximum temperature in Delhi jumps to 33.2°C, may rise more

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 04:34 AM IST
India Meteorological Department (IMD) recordings show that the maximum temperature at Safdarjung weather station, which is the official marker for the city, was 33.2 degrees Celsius, eight degrees above the season’s normal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to the latest rules, revised in light of the pandemic, liquor shops in the district can remain open only from 10am to 9pm.(Reuters file photo. Representative image)
According to the latest rules, revised in light of the pandemic, liquor shops in the district can remain open only from 10am to 9pm.(Reuters file photo. Representative image)
delhi news

Brand rigging at Delhi's liquor vends: One excise doesn't fit all

By Abhishek Dey
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 07:23 AM IST
Customers say they almost never find the brand of their preference at their local liquor store, where owners try and push unknown makers manufacturing unheard-of labels
READ FULL STORY
Close
