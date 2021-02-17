Farmers’ protest: Multiple Delhi borders still closed, traffic remains hit

Multiple borders of Delhi with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh remained closed fully or partially for traffic movement on Wednesday due to the ongoing farmers’ protest against the three farm laws.

The Ghazipur border is closed for those coming to Delhi from UP. The traffic police have advised the motorists to take routes passing through Anand Vihar, DND, Loni DND and Apsara borders. Commuters can also take Chilla border which was cleared of farmers soon after the Republic Day violence.

The entry and exit points between Delhi and Haryana, passing through Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Piau Manyari and Saboli and Mangesh continue to remain closed.

Also Read | Explain activist’s arrest: Women’s panel to cops

The traffic police have advised motorists travelling between Delhi and Haryana to take alternative routes via Lampur Safiabad, Palla and Singhu school toll tax borders or other routes passing through Gurgaon and Faridabad.

Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and Grand Trunk Road.

Farmers have been protesting at Delhi’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh at Ghazipur, Tikri and Singhu for nearly three months now.