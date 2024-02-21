Farmers' protest resumes today: Check traffic restrictions at Delhi borders, Gurugram, Noida

Farm leaders will be resuming the ‘Delhi Chalo’ farmers' protest march on Wednesday. There are certain traffic restrictions put in place by the authorities near the Delhi border, as well as in NCR cities like Gurugram and Noida. Traffic restrictions have been made at Delhi borders (HT Photo)

Commuters in Delhi-NCR are bracing for gridlock on Wednesday as the farmers' protest is set to resume today after talks with the government failed. High security has been deployed at the borders and heavy barricading is put in place.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Tikri and Singhu border - two border points of Delhi - have already been sealed to prevent any security lapse in the capital. The Delhi Police said earlier that there is a heavy deployment of security personnel and multi-layered barricading, iron nails and concrete barriers in place at these borders.

Two lanes of the Ghazipur border have also been shut, expected to cause heavy traffic in the area. The border can also be shut down if need be, Delhi Police said.

Apart from the closure of certain borders, the Delhi Police has also asked commuters to avoid certain routes on February 21 due to special traffic arrangements in the national capital.

Delhi Police said in an X post, ""On 21-02-24, due to special traffic arrangements kindly avoid IP Marg in both the carriageways from IP Flyover towards A-point and vice-versa, ITO Chowk, DDU Marg, BSZ Marg, JLN Marg, Shanti Van crossing and Rajghat crossing from 9.30 am to 11.30 am."

Traffic restrictions in Noida, Gurugram

Farmers have decided to conduct a march in Greater Noida's Knowledge Park that will pass the India Expo Mart, Sharda University and LG roundabout. The police said that if need be, diversions will be placed from Galgotia Cut, Pari Chowk, LG roundabout, Moser Bear roundabout and Surajpur Chowk.

Further, heavy security has been deployed at Shambhu and Khanauri points on Punjab's border with Haryana, which can lead to a gridlock as farmers continue to stay put at the borders.

Bulk SMS and mobile internet services remain suspended in seven districts in Haryana due to security reasons. The Delhi-Gurugram border is expected to see traffic restrictions today, but no advisory has been issued yet.