Farmers’ tractor rally: Protesters reach Delhi’s Ring Road

On the day of the Republic Day celebrations in the national Capital, protesting farmers on their tractors have reached Delhi’s Ring Road city at different parts of the city.

Stopped by the police from taking a left turn towards Bhairon Marg, which leads to India Gate, protesters from Ghazipur, who were at Ring Road near Sarai Kale Khan, moved towards Rajghat. Separately, protesting farmers from Singhu border have also reached the Ring Road at Burari but have been halted by the police.

The morning hours of the farmers rally have been marred by clashes between police and farmers. The protesters damaged barricades, police vehicles and pelted stones. In response, the police fired tear gas shells and cane-charged the farmers.

Deviating from the routes agreed upon during the meeting where they were to hold their rally, the farmers entered parts of central and North Delhi. Places such as Rajghat are less than 5 km from India Gate where the Republic Day celebrations are being held.

After several meetings with farmers, when the police had allowed them to hold the tractor march, the farmers had agreed not to enter the central and northern parts of the city.