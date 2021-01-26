Farmers’ tractor rally: Security beefed up at Rashtrapati Bhavan, PM residence

Amid violence during farmers’ tractor march in many parts of the city, Delhi Police on Tuesday afternoon issued an alert across the city asking officers to increase security at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, and residences of Prime Minister, home minister and lieutenant governor. Police said that large groups of farmers trying to gather outside such places could not be ignored and that they should be stopped so that there is no breakdown in the law and order situation.

Also read | ‘Country’s loss...,’ Rahul Gandhi tweets on tractor march violence in Capital

The order was sent to all district deputy commissioners of police and other units of Delhi Police.By around 2.30pm on Tuesday, hundreds of farmers had reached the ramparts of the Red Fort and hoisted a flag. Police were seen removing the flag while trying to remove protesters from the Red Fort.

While farmers clashed with police who tried to stop them from marching to central and New Delhi area, one farmer died at DDU Marg in Central Delhi. Alleging that the man died after his tractor overturned when police fired at the vehicle, the farmers refused to hand over the body to the police or send it to the hospital and carried it during their rally.

ITO in central Delhi resembled a war zone on Tuesday afternoon after police fired multiple rounds of tear gas shells while farmers clashed with the police. Police cane-charged protesting farmers in their attempts to stop them from going towards India Gate and Red Fort and farmers pelted stones, broke barricades and damaged police vehicles.

Delhi Police officers said they were appealing to farmers at all places to not resort to violence.