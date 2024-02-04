Faster than Rajdhani, Vande Bharat sleeper trains to be rolled out by 2025

Vande Bharat (VB) sleeper trains will be faster than the current premium Rajdhani trains, government officials aware of the matter have said, adding that the first prototype of its sleeper coach is expected to be ready by March. Officials said that the test run of the sleeper VB train is scheduled for April. (HT Photo)

The officials said that the test run of the sleeper VB train is scheduled for April, and the train will likely be made operational by the end of 2025.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

“VB sleeper trains that are being designed at ICF (Integral Coach Factory in Chennai) will cut travel time by two hours, thus reaching the destination station faster than any other train currently in the IR (Indian Railways’) system,” a senior official said, on condition of anonymity.

Read here: New Vande Bharat on Mum-Jalna route triggers Kalyan-Kasara-Karjat local train passengers

“The sleeper VB train will operate on routes with overnight journey. Its first route will be on either of the trunk routes (Delhi- Mumbai, Delhi-Howrah),” the official added.

Separately, railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “Vande Bharat sleeper, Amrit Bharat and Namo Bharat trains are transforming passenger experience. These ‘Made in India’ advanced trainsets have huge potential for exports.”

The official quoted above said that the timing of VB trains is also being discussed. “We are planning to have a time comfortable for people to board the train after their office hours,” the official said.

A second official said that VB sleeper trains will have modern interior designs. This train, or at least the first set made operational, will consist of 16 coaches — 3 tier, 2 tier, and 1AC, the official said, adding that ICF and a Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) factory in Bengaluru are manufacturing the new sleeper coaches.

“The design of the berths, air duct, cable duct, washrooms are all being worked on. Currently, BEML, is manufacturing ten such trains for ICF,” the official said.