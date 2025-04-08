Fatal fall at Delhi amusement park exposes faults in framework

The death of a 24-year-old woman who fell from a ride at the Fun N Food amusement park in Kapashera on Thursday has once again turned the spotlight on the glaring flaws in Delhi’s regulatory framework for amusement rides. Experts say the system is structured in a way that shields officials from accountability when tragedies occur. Temporary fairs — which mushroom during festivals and have seen several accidents in recent years — are governed by the same framework. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

While permanent amusement parks are required to renew their licences annually, the responsibility for malfunctions lies solely with ride operators — not with the municipal corporation or Delhi Police. As a result, officials face no scrutiny, and the liability ends with paperwork, current and former officials pointed out.

Temporary fairs — which mushroom during festivals and have seen several accidents in recent years — are governed by the same framework.

Delhi Police issue licences for such fairs based on fitness certificates from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s (MCD) Electrical and Mechanical (E&M) department. However, a senior municipal official said the onus of mishaps falls squarely on private operators. “These licences are issued with clear conditions that they are subject to maintenance and checks by the operators and management. In such cases, the liability lies only with the owners,” the official said, requesting anonymity.

Another official said that although separate certificates are issued for temporary and permanent rides, the inspection process is largely the same. “All applications go to Delhi Police, which issues licences based on our certificates. But our inspections are mostly visual,” he said.

“Inspections are usually only visual. These rides are getting more complex each year, and our checks are limited to basic structures. Sandbag load tests are often skipped,” said one former MCD official.

Atul Goyal of URJA, a federation of resident welfare associations, echoed the concern: “Checking load capacity with sandbags isn’t enough. Wear and tear in moving parts can’t be caught without regular, detailed inspections. There should be frequent and regular inspections.”

Thursday’s fatal fall at the Fun N Food park follows a string of similar incidents: in October 2023, a Ferris wheel tilted mid-ride in Narela, stranding 20 people; in 2022, a woman and her nephew fell from a ride in Karkardooma, and another woman died in a collapse in Paschim Vihar; in 2019, 14 people were injured when a swing collapsed in Anand Vihar.

In each case, Delhi Police registered FIRs under IPC sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 336 (endangering life). Both these sections are non cognisable and bailable, police said.

Former deputy commissioner of police LN Rao said the investigation will hinge on paperwork between the Fun N Food management and the ride operator. “Liability is often outlined in contracts. If the manager was in charge of upkeep, he too must be investigated,” Rao said.

He said the probe will assess whether MCD norms of covering ride height, spacing, and quality checks were enforced. “Whether these norms were followed will be key,” he said.