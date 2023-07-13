Number theory: Most road accidents are avoidable, says govt data

Six members of a family were killed in an accident on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad on Tuesday after their car collided with a bus being driven on the wrong side of the road. Despite fatal road accidents appearing to be isolated incidents – only around five people die per year per 10,000 registered vehicles in India — an HT analysis of data from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways’ (MoRTH) Road Accidents in India reports show that there are well-established patterns to them. These trends also show that road accidents often largely occur due to two major factors – speeding, and driving on the wrong side of the road – both of which are caused by carelessness on the part of drivers, and are thus completely avoidable. (Representational image.)

Does this mean speed limit should be reduced?

Drawing such a conclusion would be entirely wrong. Speed limits are clearly prescribed according to the speeds safe on a particular kind of road. MoRTH data also shows that accidents happen mostly when vehicles don’t adhere to those limits. Overspeeding is the leading violation that results in road accidents and deaths, accounting for 72% of cases and 70% deaths on all roads in 2021, and 74% of accidents and 72% deaths on national highways.

Are accidents more common in darkness?

The accident in Ghaziabad took place early in the morning when the weather is cloudy. Could darkness also have a correlation with traffic accidents? This is a reasonable argument and a well-lit road will clearly aid driving. However, data does not suggest that more accidents take place in darkness. If 6am to 6pm is taken as the period of darkness, this period accounts for around 40% road accidents. To be sure, there is indeed a pattern to when road accidents take place during the day. The 6pm-9pm window is the riskiest, accounting for 18%-20% of accidents. Each of the two three-hour windows from midnight to 6am are the least risky. Similarly, inclement weather does not appear to increase accidents as well, as almost three-fourth of accidents take place in sunny and clear weather.

Are road accidents becoming more common?

