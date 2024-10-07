FIR against Bharadwaj, 2 others for ‘intimidating’ BJP leader

An FIR has been registered against Aam Aadmi party’s (AAP) Saurabh Bharadwaj and other leaders of the party for allegedly intimidating Delhi Legislative Assembly’s Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta and stopping his car on Saturday. AAP leaders blamed the SHO and BJP leader Gupta for attacking bus marshals when they were protesting. (ANI)

The incident took place outside LG’s house on Saturday during the protest by AAP leaders and bus marshals over the reinstatement of marshals. Bharadwaj and other AAP leaders were seen laying at the feet of Gupta, asking him to accompany them to LG ‘s house to get his approval on the cabinet note on bus marshals.

As per the FIR, Bhardwaj and three AAP MLAs -- Kuldeep Kumar, Jarnail Singh and Rohit Mahroliya have been booked under sections 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 126(2) (wrongful restraint) and 115 (2) (volunatrily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Gupta, in the FIR, alleged that he left Raj Niwas around 4pm with Civil Lines SHO when Bharadwaj and other AAP leaders “attacked” him.

“They attacked me, manhandled me, they hurled abuses at me and they gave me threats...” read the FIR.

Meanwhile, AAP leaders blamed the SHO and BJP leader Gupta for attacking bus marshals when they were protesting.

Despite repeated attempts, DCP North did not reply to the allegations. A senior police officer said no complaint was received from AAP’s side and police are conducting an inquiry.