Fire at godown in Delhi's Rohini; no casualty

No casualty was reported in the fire at the tin-shed godown of cardboard boxes, they said. Smoke and flames billow from plastic godown where the fire broke out.(HT File)

"We got a fire call from Pooth Khurd area around 11.38 pm on Tuesday. We sent 15 fire engines to the spot and informed the local police about the matter," Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg said.

He said the fire was completely extinguished and a cooling operation was started.

"Some portion of the godown partially collapsed and no casualty was reported," DFC chief Garg said.