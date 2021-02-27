IND USA
A fire broke out at a factory in Delhi's Pratap Nagar area on Saturday morning. (ANI Photo)
A fire broke out at a factory in Delhi's Pratap Nagar area on Saturday morning. (ANI Photo)
delhi news

Fire breaks out at a factory in Delhi’s Pratap Nagar, fire tenders at spot

Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:47 AM IST

A fire broke out at a factory in Delhi's Pratap Nagar area on Saturday morning, reported news agency ANI.

Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.

More details are awaited.

