Fire breaks out at a factory in Delhi’s Pratap Nagar, fire tenders at spot
A fire broke out at a factory in Delhi's Pratap Nagar area on Saturday morning, reported news agency ANI.
Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.
More details are awaited.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fire breaks out at a factory in Delhi’s Pratap Nagar, fire tenders at spot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
9-year-old girl kidnapped, killed in east Delhi village
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Business of liquor needs a major detox
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi sees 256 fresh Covid cases, highest single day spike in 35 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi: 55-year-old mowed down by speeding car in Vasant Vihar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhiwale: For him, waste is wealth
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi airport’s Terminal 1 likely to be reopened from March 25
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No gunshot wounds on man who died during R-Day : Delhi, UP cops tell Delhi HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi sees 256 fresh Covid cases, highest single day spike in 35 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Winds keep Delhi mercury from breaking February record, temperature to dip this weekend
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Minor girl kidnapped from near Kalyanpuri three days ago murdered, body found in Modinagar fields
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi govt warns clubs, hotels against using liquor bottles without 2D bar-code
- The move comes after it was found during an inspection that bars at some establishments were using liquor and beer bottles which did not have 2D bar-code and those that were not readable.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi: 55-year-old man killed in a hit-and-run in Vasant Vihar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi: At least 80 prisoners out on ‘emergency parole’ fail to surrender
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers’ protest: Key Delhi borders remain shut, traffic diverted
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox