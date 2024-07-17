 Fire breaks out at Delhi’s Veg Gulati Restaurant in Pandara Road; no injuries | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jul 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Fire breaks out at Delhi’s Veg Gulati Restaurant in Pandara Road; no injuries

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 17, 2024 12:23 PM IST

Fire officials the fire started in seating area on the ground floor and then spread to the furniture and other equipment on the first floor.

A fire broke out at the famous Veg Gulati restaurant on Pandara Road near India Gate here in the early hours of Wednesday, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials said.

The fire broke out at 2.48 am in the sitting area of the restaurant and soon spread to the first floor. (HT photo)
The fire broke out at 2.48 am in the sitting area of the restaurant and soon spread to the first floor. (HT photo)

According to fire officials, the fire damaged furniture and seating area on the ground and first floor with two-three neighbouring shops was also gutted in the fire.

Atul Garg, Delhi Fire Services chief, said a call about the fire in Pandara market was received at 2:46am on Wednesday.

“We rushed to the spot with five fire tenders and over 35 staffers. The fire had spread to the ground and first floor and adjacent shops. The firemen doused the fire in time, and nobody was injured. At the time of the incident, there were no staffers inside”, Garg said.

Also Read: PGIMER plans urgent fire safety overhaul

According to locals, staffers had come outside of the restaurant once the fire began.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Delhi / Fire breaks out at Delhi’s Veg Gulati Restaurant in Pandara Road; no injuries
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On