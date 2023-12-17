close_game
Fire breaks out at godown in Delhi, no casualty

PTI
Dec 17, 2023

Fire breaks out at godown in Delhi, no casualty

The information about the blaze was received at about 12.42 pm and 23 fire tenders were pressed into service, an officer from Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said

The fire broke out at the ground floor of the building, he said, adding that efforts are on to douse the blaze.

No casualties were reported, he said.

