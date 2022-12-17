Home / Cities / Delhi News / Fire breaks out at Phoenix Hospital in Delhi's GK-I; fire engines at spot

Fire breaks out at Phoenix Hospital in Delhi's GK-I; fire engines at spot

Updated on Dec 17, 2022 10:16 AM IST

The fire broke out at the office and basement of the hospital and the flames were doused by 9:50am, an official said.

There have been no reports of any loss of life, according to initial inputs.(HT )
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

A fire broke out in the basement of Phoenix Hospital in New Delhi's Greater Kailash Part 1 on Saturday. At least five fire engines reached the spot and extinguished the blaze, the Delhi Fire Services said.

There have been no reports of any loss of life, according to initial inputs.

A call about the blaze was received at 9.07am after which five fire engines were rushed to the spot, news agency PTI quoted a senior official said. The fire broke out at the office and basement of the hospital and the flames were doused by 9:50am, he said, adding that the cause of the fire is being ascertained.

delhi fire greater kailash
