News / Cities / Delhi News / 1 killed, 5 jump off window as fire breaks out at building in Delhi's Shakarpur

1 killed, 5 jump off window as fire breaks out at building in Delhi's Shakarpur

ByHT News Desk
Nov 14, 2023 10:25 AM IST

The fire department received a call around 1 am that the fire broke out in a four-storey residential building with car parking.

A 40-year-old woman was killed and 10 others injured after a fire broke out in the Laxmi Nagar area in East Delhi's Shakarpur on Tuesday. Delhi Fire Services (DFS) director Atul Garg said DFS personnel rescued 26 people, while five others jumped from a balcony.

A total of 26 people and two pets were rescued.
A total of 26 people and two pets were rescued. (File)

At least 31 people were trapped in the building. Out of them, ten people were rushed to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Hospital and Hedgewar Hospital where the woman was declared dead.

One DFS personnel, identified as Samay Singh, having a breathing problem was also injured and rushed to LBS Hospital.

Garg said the fire started in the parking area of the building. The department received a call around 1am that the fire broke out in a four-storey residential building with car parking. A total of 26 people and two pets were rescued, he said.

Garg said initially three fire tenders were rushed to the site. But later, five more tenders reached the spot when the fire services received the call that more people were trapped in the building. A total of eight fire tenders were present at the site.

