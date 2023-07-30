Home / Cities / Delhi News / Fire breaks out in Delhi footwear factory, no casualties reported

Fire breaks out in Delhi footwear factory, no casualties reported

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 30, 2023 11:52 AM IST

Fire breaks out in footwear factory in Delhi's Udyog Nagar; no casualties reported; cause likely to be short circuit.

A fire broke out in a footwear factory in outer Delhi's Udyog Nagar on Sunday morning, said the fire department.

Fire breaks out in a footwear godown in Delhi's Uttam Nagar.(screengrab / PTI video)
Fire breaks out in a footwear godown in Delhi's Uttam Nagar.(screengrab / PTI video)

The blaze forced the fire department to send out four fire tenders at the beginning, and more as the fire continued to flare, releasing dense fumes into the sky.

A fire official said that there were no reports of casualties in the blaze, but there would be more clarity once the flames were controlled and a search was launched on the premises.

The official said that the fire was in a shoe manufacturing unit in the area that has several factories operating out of it.

The dense black fumes emanating from the blaze site were likely due to large amounts of inflammable materials stocked in these factories, the official said.

While the trigger for the blaze couldn't immediately be ascertained, the fire officials said it was likely due to a short circuit.

Teams from the fire department and the police, as well as ambulances from CATS, camped around the blaze site as firefighting operations continued.

Sign out