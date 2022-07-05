Fire dept junks DDA request to renew fire safety certificate for Vikas Minar
New Delhi: The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) has rejected a request by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to “renew the fire safety certificate for its ITO office in Vikas Minar”, said officials on Monday.
Listing out shortcomings in the buildings, including staircase and lift lobby being blocked by furniture or almirahs and fire detectors being unfunctional at some places, the fire department asked the land-owning agency to take necessary measures. “The existing sprinklers do not cover the office area at upper floors, and approach to the refuge area is not allowed through occupied office area,” said an official, requesting anonymity.
The DDA officials, meanwhile, said that they have made several changes in the advance fire technologies at the office, following an inspection by the DFS on June 23. “Several changes in the advance fire technologies and byelaws, among others have made following the DFS’s fire inspection at the office. The DFS’ latest observations will be acted upon on a priority basis, and we will again urge the DFS to carry out an inspection here,” said a DDA spokesperson, who asked not to be named.
The 23-storey Vikas Minar, which is 82m tall, was established in 1972 and was once was once the tallest building in the national capital, said officials. However, the condition of the building deteriorated over the years, and it needs to be repaired at the earliest.
“The DDA has been planning to give the building a facelift,” said a senior DDA official, requesting anonymity.
-
Jayant accuses U.P. govt of cruelty, seeks action against officials in Shamli
Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Jayant Chaudhary accused Yogi Adityanath government for 'pursuing oppressive policies and committing cruelty against people.' He visited Bahawadi village of Shamli district on Monday to condole the death of Hardan Singh, 94, who died in shock after a cemented platform outside his house was bulldozed on Saturday.
-
Programme to empower teachers, students to help phase out SUPs: Gopal Rai
New Delhi: Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Monday announced that the Delhi government will be launching a capacity building programme for Delhi's school teachers, children and Delhi's eco-clubs towards single-use plastic management and the use of its alternatives in collaboration with the United Nations Environment Programme.
-
Pimpri-Chinchwad police rescue kidnapped boy within six hours
The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have rescued a 15-year-old boy barely six hours after he was allegedly kidnapped for a ransom of Rs 20 lakh on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. The police arrested three men, identified as Dnyaneshwar Kisan Chavan (23), Lakhan Kisan Chavan (26) and Lakshman Dongre (22), and detained two minors in connection with the alleged kidnap.
-
Delhi Police hold its first Commissionerate Day ceremonial parade
To mark its first Commissionerate Day, the Delhi Police held a ceremonial parade at the new Police Lines in Kingsway Camp Ground on Monday. Lieutenant-governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, who took the salute as chief guest, congratulated the medal winners and participants and said the Delhi Police has transformed itself over time and with its community policing initiatives.
-
Two held for inciting students for creating ruckus at Allahabad Univ
Colonelganj police arrested two youths for allegedly disturbing peace and inciting students at Allahabad University for creating ruckus. The duo was arrested from Holland Hall Hostel on Monday and was also questioned in connection with the circulation of fake photograph of a student committing suicide by hanging himself. On Monday morning, police arrested Satyam Kushwaha and his a BA third year student, accomplice Adarsh Bhadauriya.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics