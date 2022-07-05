Fire dept junks DDA request to renew fire safety certificate for Vikas Minar

New Delhi: The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) has rejected a request by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to “renew the fire safety certificate for its ITO office in Vikas Minar”, said officials on Monday.

Listing out shortcomings in the buildings, including staircase and lift lobby being blocked by furniture or almirahs and fire detectors being unfunctional at some places, the fire department asked the land-owning agency to take necessary measures. “The existing sprinklers do not cover the office area at upper floors, and approach to the refuge area is not allowed through occupied office area,” said an official, requesting anonymity.

The DDA officials, meanwhile, said that they have made several changes in the advance fire technologies at the office, following an inspection by the DFS on June 23. “Several changes in the advance fire technologies and byelaws, among others have made following the DFS’s fire inspection at the office. The DFS’ latest observations will be acted upon on a priority basis, and we will again urge the DFS to carry out an inspection here,” said a DDA spokesperson, who asked not to be named.

The 23-storey Vikas Minar, which is 82m tall, was established in 1972 and was once was once the tallest building in the national capital, said officials. However, the condition of the building deteriorated over the years, and it needs to be repaired at the earliest.

“The DDA has been planning to give the building a facelift,” said a senior DDA official, requesting anonymity.