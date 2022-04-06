Fire doused at Congress' New Delhi office
- A fire department official said the fire broke out at the Congress' office in New Delhi district around 7pm.
A fire broke out at the Congress’ office in New Delhi on Wednesday. Officials said the blaze had been brought under control. There was no report of any injury.
According to reports, the fire was reported at the Seva Dal office at 26, Akbar Road, part of the Congress party headquarters.
A fire department official said the fire broke out at the Congress' office in New Delhi district around 7pm. He said there was a fault in the air conditioning system that had caused the fire. “It has been doused completely,” said Prem Lal from the Connaught Place Fire Station.
Another official said the two fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the incident would be investigated.
An Indian Express report said the Congress office was closed at the time of the incident, and caretaker and guards at the site had alerted police and fire services.
UNESCO school report: 60% schools in Maharashtra have access to ICT, 14% vacant posts for teachers
The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization's State of Education Report (SOER) 2021 highlights that nearly 60% of schools in Maharashtra were equipped with Information and Communications Technology. According to the report, the state has just 3% of schools with a single teacher, but 91% of these are situated in rural areas. Vacancy in teaching posts stands at 14% in Maharashtra (nearly 33% of this requirement being in rural areas), states the report.
FARM Equipment and Implements Localisation Expo: ACMA’s 2-day expo kicks off in Ludhiana
The Automotive Component Manufacturers Association, the apex body of the Indian auto component industry, hosted the first-ever edition of the two- day ACMA Farm Equipment and Implements Localisation Expo, which kicked off on Wednesday. The expo aims to showcase latest development and excellence in auto component technologies for farm equipment by domestic component manufacturers. On the first day,over 50 leading component suppliers displayed their latest products and technologies.
BMC likely to open Girgaum Chowpatty viewing deck on Saturday
Mumbai: The Girgaum Chowpatty viewing deck will officially open for the public by the weekend or in the next week, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. The idea of building a viewing deck at Girgaum was conceived by the BMC in August last year and its work started in October 2021. According to BMC officials, the deck can accommodate around 500 people. This the BMC has said will ensure the electricity requirement of the deck is met.
Navratri: Symbolism to the fore as Congress, BJP send puja material to Amethi temples
Political symbolism with a religious flavour has come to the fore in the former Congress bastion Amethi during the ongoing nine-day Navratri festival. Both the Congress and the BJP are out to make a point there during the celebrations. For instance, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has sent puja material for temples, besides clothes and fruits for temple priests in Amethi.
Rahul Gandhi expected to visit Mumbai to meet Congress legislators
Taking a serious cognisance of the growing discontent in the party's rank and file in Maharashtra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to visit Mumbai in about a fortnight to meet party ministers and legislators. This follows a meeting between a group of Congress legislators and party president Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi on Tuesday, where they are said to have expressed their disgruntlement at the state leadership and ministers.
