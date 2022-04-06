Fire doused at Congress' New Delhi office

A fire broke out at the Congress’ office in New Delhi on Wednesday. Officials said the blaze had been brought under control. There was no report of any injury.

According to reports, the fire was reported at the Seva Dal office at 26, Akbar Road, part of the Congress party headquarters.

A fire department official said the fire broke out at the Congress' office in New Delhi district around 7pm. He said there was a fault in the air conditioning system that had caused the fire. “It has been doused completely,” said Prem Lal from the Connaught Place Fire Station.

There was an electric fault in ACs due to which the fire occurred. It has been doused completely, said Prem Lal from Connaught Place Fire Station pic.twitter.com/Tt1SMirsRQ — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2022

Another official said the two fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the incident would be investigated.

An Indian Express report said the Congress office was closed at the time of the incident, and caretaker and guards at the site had alerted police and fire services.

