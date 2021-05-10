Home / Cities / Delhi News / Fire erupts at Delhi lab conducting over 1,000 RT-PCR Covid-19 tests daily
delhi news

Fire erupts at Delhi lab conducting over 1,000 RT-PCR Covid-19 tests daily

Delhi police stated that the entire staff of the Greater Kailash police station rushed to the spot and helped the staff of the lab to get out of the premises.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 10, 2021 02:09 PM IST
It is the biggest lab of South Delhi conducting more than 1,000 RT-PCR Covid-19 tests and other tests on a daily basis. (Representational Image)

A fire broke out at a private lab in South Delhi's Greater Kailash on Monday, said the Delhi police.

There were no casualties in the fire mishap, said the police.

According to the police, the fire broke out at the Bhasin lab in the S Block of Greater Kailash today.

It is the biggest lab of South Delhi conducting more than 1,000 RT-PCR Covid-19 tests and other tests on a daily basis, the police said.

The police stated that the entire staff of the Greater Kailash police station rushed to the spot and helped the staff of the lab to get out of the premises.

The fire was doused after seven fire tenders reached the spot.

"There were no casualties. The swift action of the Greater Kailash police station has saved lives of staff and patients of the lab who came there for testing," the police added.

A fire broke out at a private lab in South Delhi's Greater Kailash on Monday, said the Delhi police.

There were no casualties in the fire mishap, said the police.

According to the police, the fire broke out at the Bhasin lab in the S Block of Greater Kailash today.

It is the biggest lab of South Delhi conducting more than 1,000 RT-PCR Covid-19 tests and other tests on a daily basis, the police said.

The police stated that the entire staff of the Greater Kailash police station rushed to the spot and helped the staff of the lab to get out of the premises.

The fire was doused after seven fire tenders reached the spot.

"There were no casualties. The swift action of the Greater Kailash police station has saved lives of staff and patients of the lab who came there for testing," the police added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi delhi news covid-19 coronavirus rtpcr test new delhi
TRENDING NEWS

Over 1.48 crore Olive Ridley turtles hatch in Odisha's Gahirmatha beach. Watch

Juliet, the last wild macaw at Rio de Janeiro zoo waits for her Romeo

Man’s bizarre solution to curb Covid crisis sparks mixed reactions

Of vampires and vaccines: Dracula's Castle in Romania offers free Covid-19 jabs
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Himanta Biswa Sarma
Covid-19 vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP