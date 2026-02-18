New Delhi, Delhi Police has arrested a 22-year-old man who allegedly stole cash, a laptop and a mobile phone from his uncle's shop in Dwarka to take revenge after he was fired from the family business, officials said on Wednesday. Fired from family business, nephew breaks into uncle's shops in Delhi; arrested

Piyush Tulswani, the accused, completed his Class 11 from Rajasthan's Pilani, after which he came back to live with his family, a senior police officer said.

His father, Kishan Tulswani, used to work as a sales manager at his uncle Jeetu's confectionery shops. After the death of his father, Piyush took up his position, the officer said.

Soon, Piyush started embezzling money from the shops, and was fired after Jeetu took note of the act, police said.

His mother also reprimanded him for embezzling money, after which Piyush left home and started living with his friend, the officer said.

Piyush hatched a plot to steal money from his uncle's shops, which he knew well. Acting on his plan, he took his brother's scooter and broke open each shop, stealing cash, a laptop and a mobile phone.

On January 31, Jeetu reported the matter to police, accusing Piyush of committing burglaries at his shops located in Sector-18, Sector-11, Sector-12 and Sector-4, Dwarka, the officer said.

Jeetu also provided CCTV camera footage from the shops, in which Piyush could be seen breaking them open, he said.

Tracing his mobile phone locations to Safdarjang, Hauz Khas, Rajapuri and Dabri, police conducted several raids.

"He later switched off his phone to restrict access to his location," the officer said.

On February 13, police received information that Piyush would come to the fruit mandi in Dabri around 9.30 am. Accordingly, a trap was laid, leading to the arrest of the accused, he said.

Initially, he did not confess to the crime, but when police showed him the CCTV clips, he admitted to committing the

burglaries, the officer said.

