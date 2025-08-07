Fish market removed from Yamuna floodplains near Usmanpur, NGT disposes of plea

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has disposed of a plea seeking the removal of a fish market from the Yamuna floodplains near north Delhi’s Usmanpur, after the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) submitted that encroachments in the area had been cleared and preventive infrastructure installed. The DDA informed the tribunal that the space formerly occupied by the fish market had been earmarked for a “plaza area” under a larger floodplain redevelopment plan.

A bench comprising NGT judicial member Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member Afroz Ahmed, in its July 17 order, cited DDA inspection reports dated April 7 and May 3. These reports, supported by photographs, showed that boundary walls and a gate had been erected around the site, which is now designated for the proposed Vanasthali Park.

“In view of the submissions made in the reports, no further action is required to be taken at this stage, and the miscellaneous application is disposed of accordingly,” the tribunal said. It directed the DDA, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to conduct periodic inspections and take preventive, punitive and remedial measures “as may be required in accordance with law.”

According to the DDA’s submission to the tribunal on July 5 last year, encroachments from Shastri Park’s Zero Pushta to Pushta Number Three of Old Usmanpur (Garhi Mandu) had been removed. This included illegal fish sellers who had reportedly occupied DDA land and were dumping waste in the area, leading to foul odour and health concerns.

The authority said it was acting on a petition filed in April 2022 by a local resident, Mudit Kumar, who flagged issues of public nuisance, health hazards, and traffic congestion caused by the market. Following the removal, the DDA said it was maintaining constant vigil at the site and not allowing any illegal gathering of fish sellers. It added that it had written to the MCD, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), and the local police station to ensure that such gatherings do not recur.

