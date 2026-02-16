New Delhi, Doctors at a hospital in Delhi have successfully treated a five-day-old infant diagnosed with congenital hydrocephalus, a rare neurological condition involving an abnormal accumulation of fluid in the brain. Five-day old baby treated for rare brain condition at Delhi hospital

The condition was detected during the last trimester of the pregnancy. This allowed helped the medical team at Manipal Hospital, Dwarka, to initiate the treatment immediately after birth to prevent potential neurological damage.

The hospital said in a statement that the mother was recommended to undergo a fetal MRI to assess the extent of the condition, followed by counselling for the parents.

According to doctors, congenital hydrocephalus is a condition present at birth. It causes the head to enlarge due to excess fluid building up in the brain and increased pressure.

The condition can occur due to problems in brain development during pregnancy, genetic factors, or blocked fluid flow, which can further lead to serious brain damage if not treated in time.

Following delivery, the newborn was placed under close observation in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit .

Surgeons performed a delicate procedure to implant a programmable ventriculoperitoneal shunt. The device drains excess fluid from the brain to relieve intracranial pressure, the hospital said.

Dr Anurag Saxena, Cluster Head of Neurosurgery for Delhi NCR, said the condition can cause "serious and irreversible neurological damage. If left unaddressed, it can lead to severe brain injury, developmental delays, seizures, and may also turn life-threatening".

"In this case, the biggest advantage was the early diagnosis during pregnancy, which allowed us to plan the surgery well in advance," Dr Saxena said. He added that neurosurgery on a newborn is challenging due to delicate anatomy, very low circulating blood volume, risks of hypothermia and the complexities of anaesthesia.

Dr Meenu Grewal, Consultant Neonatologist, said the baby showed a smooth and stable recovery in the NICU with no post-operative complications. She noted that early intervention significantly reduced the risk of long-term complications.

The multidisciplinary team led by Dr Saxena, along with Dr Tejasvi Singh and Dr Ankit Kaura.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.