New Delhi, Sept 6 For a lot of families displaced by the Yamuna floods this year, it is a reminder of the 2023 Delhi floods, and they dread returning home as they know what awaits them muddy rooms, damp floors, broken electricity metres and even snakes. Floods last a week but impact lasts for months, say families affected by Delhi floods

Recalling the 2023 floods, 34-year-old Neelam Kumari told PTI, "There was no electricity at that time. It was completely dark for a month. We had to rely on solar lights, candles, and battery-powered lights."

She said, "Many times, my children found snakes in the corners or hanging from trees, and we had to constantly keep a watch. In 2023, a girl was bitten by a snake."

Residents recall how earlier floods left their houses cracked, appliances short-circuited, and furniture coated in mud.

"The problem starts when we return. There is no electricity for months because the meters and wires get damaged. Power is only restored after all the meters are replaced, which takes nearly a month," Kumari added.

According to figures given by the Delhi government, 7,200 people have been affected in East Delhi, where seven relief camps have been set up.

In North-East Delhi, 5,200 people have been affected and authorities have established 13 relief camps. In South-East Delhi, 4,200 people are affected and eight relief camps have been set up.

In North Delhi, 1,350 people have been affected by the floods and are being housed in six relief camps. In Shahdara district, 30 people have been affected and one relief camp has been set up.

People shifted to relief camps insist they are not worried about their current stay in temporary shelters.

"We are not having much trouble here. At least there is food and a roof," she said.

Parents worry most about their children, who lose their school uniforms and books.

Ramesh, an auto-rickshaw driver said, "Everything from clothes and utensils to electric appliances and furniture gets ruined. We'll need to buy all of it again, including groceries, school notebooks, and uniforms."

An affected family said, "After the flood, there is no one to help us. With muddy lanes leading to our house, we have to clean everything ourselves."

Sunita Devi, a mother of three, said, "The knee-deep mud takes days, sometimes weeks, to clear. Only then can the house be properly cleaned."

While the camps offer temporary shelter and relief, the true cost of the flood will be felt after returning to homes caked in mud, without power, with damaged meters and collapsed wiring, she said.

"The flood stays for a week, but its impact lasts for months," Devi said.

