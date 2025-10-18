Food safety drive: 550kg unsafe paneer, khoya destroyed in Gzb

The Gautam Budh Nagar administration has started inspections of food establishments in order to prevent sale of adulterated and unsafe food products amid the festive season, officials said on Friday.

In a drive led by the Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA), officials collected samples from multiple sweet shops and dairy units across the district and destroyed nearly 550kg of unsafe food items on Thursday.

The action comes as demand for paneer, khoya, namkeen and sweets — products often targeted for adulteration — peaks during the festive season. Acting on directions of district magistrate Medha Rupam, food safety teams conducted surprise checks in Surajpur, Jewar and Dankaur, officials said.

Assistant commissioner (food) Sarvesh Mishra said a team led by food safety officers Syed Ibadullah, Vishal Gupta and Amar Bahadur Saroj collected a paneer sample from a shop in Surajpur and a khoya sample from another shop in the area. Nearly 100kg of paneer found in unhygienic condition was immediately destroyed on site, officials said.

In a separate operation near Jewar toll plaza, officials inspected a vehicle transporting approximately 450kg of khoya. Primary testing indicated the product failed quality checks. One sample was taken for laboratory analysis, and the remaining was destroyed.

Additionally, teams collected a sample of namkeen from a confectionary in Dankaur. In total, four samples — one of paneer, two of khoya and one namkeen — have been sent to the laboratory for detailed analysis. Further legal action will follow based on the test results, officials said.

The drive is set to continue in the coming days across more local markets, especially those selling perishable festive items.

“Adulteration tends to rise ahead of Diwali, and unsafe milk products and sweets can lead to serious health risks. The focus this year is on on-the-spot destruction of visibly unsafe food rather than just sampling,” Mishra said.

Health experts warn that contaminated dairy products can cause food poisoning, gastrointestinal infections, and in severe cases, long-term health complications. Children, the elderly and people with weak immunity are most vulnerable.

The administration has urged consumers to be cautious while buying loose paneer, khoya and sweets and to prefer shops that maintain hygiene and proper storage.