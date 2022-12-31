For a happy and safe New Year celebration!

If you’re planning to head out to a restaurant or a club for New Years’ Eve tonight, safety is certainly the top priority. While Delhi Police is ensuring tight security by deploying extra staff, eatery owners are arranging for house drops and hiring extra female bouncers for women safety, in the end our safety is in our hands.

Umang Tewari, founder of Key nightclub, says, “The party season brings more responsibilities on us, and ensuring women’s safety is always on top of the list. We hire 30% extra staff for the December time, for more guarded supervision.” Talking about addition of female bouncers, he says, “We also have female bouncers so ladies feel comfortable confiding in them, in case they face any trouble. Immediate actions are being taken to resolve such issues.”

Sahil Sambhi, co-founder of Molecule, says, “Right from arranging the drops for patrons to taking action when the team is alerted of anything unpleasant at the outlets, we’re making sure security arrangements are well taken care of.”

Not just customer’s, safety of women staff is a priority for the party venues too. Sharad Madan, co-founder of Khubani, says, “We ensure that safety of our female staff is also taken care of and it has been our utmost priority. We ensure to drop them home if they are clocking in late nights.”

Delhi Police to tighten security

About 18,000 extra personnel, with 2,500 women staff, from district and traffic units will be deployed to ensure citizens security on NYE. Strict action will be taken against law breakers. No vehicles will be allowed at Connaught Place after 8pm. 125 drunk driving points have been identified too. “Special arrangements have been made for the areas around India Gate, Rajouri Garden, New Friends Colony, Connaught Place, Greater Kailash, Defence Colony, Hauz Khas, Chattarpur, and Punjabi Bagh,” stated a report by ANI.

How to party safely

Before your night out, plan your transportation or get a designated driver to get you back home.

Make sure your phone is fully charged before stepping out.

Go easy with alcohol. In case you’re planning to drink, do not drive. Be careful about drink spiking too.

Carry only necessary items with you like ID cards, money, etc. Avoid carrying expensive belongings.

Keep an eye on your surroundings and navigate smartly through crowds.

Don’t hesitate in reaching out for help. Get in touch with a bouncer or restaurant/club managers if you’re in an uncomfortable situation.